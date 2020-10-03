Bruce Lee’s concept for ‘Warrior’ might have been ignored when he first pitched the script to leading production houses in the 1970s. But almost five decades later, Cinemax decided to go ahead with his idea and commissioned the martial arts action-drama. ‘Warrior’ dropped on the platform on April 5, 2019, and progressed to garner enough praise — resulting in its renewal for a second edition. The story takes place in the late 1870s during the Tong Wars era in San Francisco. It is primarily centered around Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy and a Chinese immigrant. But while searching for his sister, Sahm is sold off to one of the most prominent and powerful Tongs in Chinatown.

‘Warrior’ has made us believe that even 50 years later, the legacy of Bruce Lee cannot be forgotten. And when it returned with its second outing, we witnessed more mayhem and blood flow, coupled with character development and interwoven storylines. Following a mind-blowing premiere, the show is all geared to release its 2nd episode. Well, without further ado, let us take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 2 releases on October 9, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Chinese Connection’. In this episode, Ah Sahm and Young Jun seek one discreet place to hide their product after reaching an agreement with a new supplier of opium. You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 2 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

‘Warrior’ takes us to San Francisco in the 1870s and introduces us to Ah Sahm, a Chinese martial arts prodigy. He reaches America as an immigrant to locate his missing sister Mai Ling. However, he is soon pulled into the world of gang wars when he is forced to become a hatchet man for a powerful Tong — a crime family called the Hop Wei. Eventually, we also find out that Mai Ling has climbed the steps to become the boss of the rival gang, Long Zii. Ah Sahm tries to survive amidst the raging gang wars, a non-relenting sister, and immigration issues in a foreign land.

Season 2’s premiere continues with the same storyline, plunging Ah Sahm deeper into more bloody gang wars, which are linked to both the criminal underworld and the government. The Hop Wei sees a new recruit named Hong, who is crazy and dangerous, with unmatched skills in martial arts. As for Al Sahm, who gets defeated in a duel with Li Yong in season 1 and is demoted to a ‘Coolie’, now needs to rise up from level 0. On the other hand, Ah Toy gets richer while Ah Sahm gets into a massive fight with a new character named Dolph.

Read More: Best Martial Arts Movies