The latest episode of ‘Warrior’ is called ‘The Chinese Connection’. And fans of Bruce Lee might know that ‘The Chinese Connection’ was the alternate name for Lee’s superhit Kung Fu movie, ‘Fist of Fury’. Of course, with the title bringing in so much of nostalgia, fans were excited about how episode 2 would turn out to be. On a good note, the story is remarkable! It even has a Kung Fu fighting sequence. We will cover the major highlights later in our recap section. Now, the show is all geared to release its 3rd episode. Well, without further ado, let us take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 3 releases on October 16, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Not How We Do Business’. Cinemax has outlined its official synopsis that goes as follows: “With their new enterprise going well, Young Jun shares his worries with Ah Sahm about the new men Father Jun has brought over from China, and later, the partners are impressed by Hong, an enthusiastic recruit with a secret. Meanwhile, Chao goes to Mai Ling for help to keep Zing away from his business, Sophie grows closer to Leary, Nellie’s politics raise questions from her peers, and things take a deadly turn at Bill’s home.” You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 3 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

A skeptical Young Jun and Ah Sahm connect with Rosalita Vega and then secure a deal with the local drug smuggler Happy Jack. Senator Crestwood takes advantage of the anti-Chinese emotions to cause a rally in favor of his bid for Presidency. He also uses Mayor Blake as a pawn in his scheme. Sophie catches Leary’s eye while officer Lee launches a search for the hallucinogenic and painkiller named laudanum – to help with his persistent head trauma.

Penny asks for Ah Sahm’s protection for her factory workers. But he refuses. When the deal with Happy Jack gets complicated, Bill and Lee check the financial records of Ah Toy’s business partner Patterson. They are seeking to locate the swordsman. Chao meets up with his daughter while Mai Ling hires Nichols after meeting Buckley. Ah Toy gets a visit from a former enemy. Mai Ling sends Li Yong and Zing on a mission to tackle a rival Tong, the Suey Sing — who is leading the sale of opium in their new territory. Ah Sahm finally agrees to help Penny.

Read More: Best Martial Arts Movies