In the latest episode of ‘Warrior’ called ‘Not How We Do Business’, we witness Zing finally breaking off his ties with Fung Hai. Now, he no more works as a debt collector. On the other hand, the third episode features only one Kung Fu fight — but a mindblowing one for that reason. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its 4th episode. Well, without further ado, let us take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 4 releases on October 23, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘If You Don’t See Blood, You Didn’t Come to Play’. In this episode, “As the police prepare for retribution, Chao comes to Bill with a mutually beneficial proposal” — as outlined by Cinemax. You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 4 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode starts off by throwing the spotlight on Rosilita, who is seen giving tough competition to Ah Sahm. On the other hand, Chao issues a strict warning to Ah Sahm. The Mayor meets up with Penny and tells her that he will cancel the city’s existing contract with her if she does not agree to let go of her new security. Patterson visits Ah Toy and expresses how he is skeptical of continuing their partnership. Meanwhile, Mai Ling advises Zing to not interfere with Long Zi’s business dealings. He says that the repercussions can be very grave.

Bill has a strange encounter and this sets him thinking about his allegiance to Fung Hai. Later, he meets up with Zing and informs him that he is done and has finished paying his debt. Ms. Davenport hosts a dinner party for the elite masses of the privileged strata of society. Zing continues to increase putting pressure on Chao. Father Jun recruits some new individuals from China and this does not make Young Jun too happy. Sophie and Leary are seen engaging in a romantic link-up while officer Lee becomes a little bit too obsessed with his ongoing investigation. A new recruit manages to both intrigue and impresses Young Jun and Ah Sahm equally. Finally, toward the end, Chao tells Mai Ling to interfere regarding his current altercations with Zing. The episode wraps up with Fung Hai paying a visit to Bill’s family.

