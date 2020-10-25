In the latest episode of ‘Warrior’ called ‘If You Don’t See Blood, You Didn’t Come to Play’, we witness the cops as they prepare for retribution. On the other hand, Chao meets up with and proposes a deal that could be mutually beneficial for both. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its 5th episode. Well, without further ado, let us take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 5 releases on October 30, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Not for a Drink, a F*ck, or a G**damn Prayer’. In this episode, “A guilty Mai Ling tries to make things right with Ah Sahm, who’s more intent than ever on seeking revenge. Penny finds her business in trouble and learns that Ah Sahm has been using her. Leary gets a warning and offers one of his own. Ah Toy pays an emotional visit to Nellie’s Sonoma winery. Bill and Chao put their plot against the Fung Hai into action.” — as outlined by Cinemax. You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 5 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 sees Lucy and the kids leaving Bill. Bill meets up with Lee and admits that he had been involved with the Fung Hai. Sophie and Leary dive deeper into their romantic relationship. On the other hand, the police force gears up to raid the Fung Hai while Chao proposes a beneficial agreement with Bill. Young Jun stands up for Hong. Bill tells the Mayor & Chief Flanagan that he has asked the cops to stay low since Fung Hai will be ready for their assault. Buckley requests the Mayor to stand firm with his anti-Chinese stand. Mai Ling and Ah Toy get together while the Mayor gives a different account of the assault on Bill, to the media.

Ah Sahm and Lear have a disagreement at the Mercer factory. Nellie Davenports pays a visit to the Ah Toy brothel to tackle one of the workers who had wanted to leave. Nellie calls Ah Toy and asks him to come to Sonoma. The Mayor and Penny disagree about their views regarding the current politics surrounding the Chinese. The Mercer sisters’ fight reaches a breaking point while Mai Ling gets a status check on informant Nichols. Sophie devises a scheme with Leary to blow up her dad’s factory. Ah Toy promises safety to Officer Lee and Chao requests Ah Toy for a favor.

