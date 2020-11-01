In the latest episode of ‘Warrior’ called ‘Not for a Drink, a F*ck, or a G**damn Prayer’, we witness a guilty Mai Ling attempting to fix things with Ah Sahm. But the latter is hell-bent on seeking revenge. On the other hand, Penny faces roadblocks in her business and discovers that Ah Sahm had been using her. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its 6th episode. Well, without further ado, let us take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 6 releases on November 6, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘To a Man with a Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Nail’. In this episode, “Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), Young-Jun (Jason Tobin), and Hong (Hoon Lee) travel with Vega (Maria Elena Laas) to Rooker’s Mill, a U.S.-Mexico border town owned by Elijah Rooker (Conor Mullen), the wealthy host of a lucrative fight tournament that Ah Sahm is determined to win. As he learns more about Vega, Ah Sahm draws the attention of another fighter, Dolph (Mike Bisping), and later, Rooker himself” — as outlined by Cinemax. You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 6 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Li Yong discovers that Mai Ling’s mind is conflicted while Penny is shell-shocked after finding the remains of her destroyed father’s factory. Penny eventually realizes that Ah Sahm had double-crossed her. Bill rallies the troops in order to justify his raid with Lee. Chief Flanagan discusses the firebombing incident with Leary. Ah Toy visits Sonoma and recalls the peace and serenity that she had experienced with her grandmom in the gardens of China. Nellie and Ah Toy later get intimate.

Mayor Blake reaches the Mercer factory and reiterates the fact that Penny needs to adhere to her legal obligations of the city contract. Young Jun and Ah Sahm realize that their venture is a sham. Chao conveys Zing’s order while, in the meantime, Li Yong infiltrates the Fung Hai HQ. Zing has a suspicion that Chao is scheming something and decides to torture him into a confession.

The San Francisco cops launch their attack at Chao’s signal and Li Yong and Zing get involved in a fight for the first time. Zing is accused as the swordsman but Lee finds it difficult to believe. Chao takes away his daughter from his mother and gives her to Nellie Davenport. An injured Li Yong tells a furious Mai Ling on the Fung Hai’s status while Ah Sahm seeks a loan from Ah Toy.

