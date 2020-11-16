In the latest episode of ‘Warrior’ called ‘If You Wait by the River Long Enough’, Father Jun is forced into early retirement while Ah Joy faces issues after a severed business deal. And the Mayor faces a tragic consequence of his actions. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its 8th episode. Well, without further ado, let’s take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 8 releases on November 20, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled, ‘All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic’. Buckley meets up with the Mayor and says: “Congratulations, Mr. Mayor! The city is yours.” On the other hand, following her husband’s murder, Penny is interrogated. When she is asked: “Did you kill your husband,” she replies, “It all happened so quickly.” The interrogating party surmises by stating, “The Chinaman killed the Mayor. We take that sort of thing personally.” It is yet to be seen is Jacob becomes the scapegoat for everything.

Meanwhile, following a massive riot, San Francisco declares, “Chinatown is closed. My men will not stop tearing this place apart.” Ah Toy and Nellie get into a physical fight with two men while Jacob requests Chao to help him. You can watch its preview below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 8 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Young Jun’s uprising forces his gather Jun’s early retirement while the rest of the Fung Hai battle for leadership. Ah Toy details her tragic history before Nellie and informs that she has a massive amount of land. Nellie advises that the property should be placed in her trust. The Juns have a detailed discussion and Father Jun is kept under house watch. Following Bill’s testimony at court, Zing is sentenced to death by hanging at San Quentin. The Mayor congratulates Bill and the whole Chinatown squad.

Buckley asks Leary to analyze his political goals while Ah Toy breaks off her business partnership with Patterson. Sophie comes back to the Banshee and happens to witness a brawl where Leary is involved. Ah Toy and Lai liberate a bunch of Chinese sex workers from a brothel, following which the women are transported to Sonoma. Patterson makes a deal with an unknown person in order to get back Ah Toy’s land titles. The business community tells the Mayor that the results of not using Chinese labor would be bad. Penny witnesses Sophie as she reaches home with Leary, and realizes what she has done. When an argument with Penny gets violent, Jacob ends up killing the Mayor.

