In the latest episode of ‘Warrior’ season 2 called ‘All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic’, things are in a mess in Chinatown, following the death of the Mayor. And the series of events points to a devastating conflict in the area. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its 9th episode. Well, without further ado, let’s take you through the details of the next part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 9 releases on November 27, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and wraps up with its finale on December 4, 2020.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled, ‘Enter the Dragon’. Following Mayor Samuel Blake’s murder at the hands of Jacob, Penelope Blake attempts to protect the killer by giving him some cash and sending him away. Sophie spills the beans before the authorities and since the Americans are already gearing up to destroy Chinatown, Jacob might become the scapegoat in the midst of all the chaos. A massive riot is started by the officers of San Francisco and Sergeant Bill O’Hara declares: “Chinatown is closed. My men will not stop tearing this place apart.” Jacob has gone MIA but later, ends up before Chao, asking for help. It is yet to be seen if Chao will help Jacob or hand him over to the cops. You can check out the promo for episode 9 below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 9 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

The Fung Hai Tong has been destroyed, following which Hong narrates the stories of a mythological warrior before Young Jun and Ah Sahm while eating. Buckley is still suffering from the nightmares from his experience at the Civil War when he awakened by the San Francisco police. Chief Flanagan and Buckley reach Blake’s house and investigate the situation. The Chief confronts Penny and Sophie and eventually concludes that Jacob is the Mayor’s murderer.

The police posts posters of the missing Jacob everywhere who has been sent on the run by Penny. The Hop Wei takes control of the Fung Hai headquarters to provoke Mai Ling. Young Jun asks his father’s blessings for the conquest while Buckley becomes the new Mayor of San Francisco. In Chinatown, a curfew is imposed and the manhunt for Jacob intensifies. In the end, Jacob meets up with Chao and begs for his help. We also see that Patterson hires the Butchers to launch an attack on Nellie and Ah Toy. Ah Toy threatens Patterson to give up all his rights to her land titles.

