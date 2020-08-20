In this week’s double episodes of ‘Was it Love?’, we see Ae Jeong telling Dae-o that she does not need rescuing. She also asks him to not interfere in her life. Well, with only two more episodes left to wrap up the season, we are confused about how the story will progress from here. Now, if you have already watched the last episodes, you might want to get some insights on when the next part will hit Netflix. Read on!

Was It Love? Episode 15 Release Date

‘Was It Love?’ episode 15 is slated to release on August 26, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 16, which drops on August 27, 2020. Two new episodes drop every Wednesday and Thursday on the streamer. Season 1 will comprise 16 episodes, each spanning around 70 minutes in length.

Where to Watch Was It Love? Episode 15 Online?

You can stream ‘Was It Love?’ episode 15 on Netflix. You can additionally catch up on the episode by downloading the Netflix app. Korean residents can watch the show by tuning into their tv screens on the dates mentioned above — with the help of a cable subscription for the JTBC channel.

Was It Love? Episode 13 & 14 Recap

Ae Jeong and Ha Nee are in a parent-teacher meeting when Dae-o announces that he is Ha Nee’s father. Ha Nee, however, does not believe Dae-o. She thinks that he is just making things up to save her the humiliation she had been facing all this while from her friends. But then Ae Jeong reveals the truth and this only increases the existing differences with her daughter.

Ha Nee is of the opinion that when Dae-o had managed to abandon them once, he is capable of doing it again. Ryu Jin then tries his best to cheer her up and tells how her parents were deeply in love once. But Ha Nee is still unsure if she should welcome Dae-o into her life. Later, Dong Chan, Ha Nee, and Ae Jeong meet up outside the school on a sports day event. But the three end up getting kidnapped by the men who had been blackmailing Koo Pa Do.

Toward the end, Koo Pa Do and O Dae-o gear up to save Ae Jeong, Ha Nee, and Dong Chan. It is later revealed that this the same gang who had previously harmed Dong-chan’s mother, who also happens to be Ae Jeong’s doppelganger. In episode 14, Joo Ah Rin throws a fit about having to put up with Ae Jong who, according to her, has done nothing but ruin her life. So she informs Ryu Jin that she is going to leave the project. She additionally asks Ryu Jin that why should she be the one who is helping in realizing Ae Jeong’s dreams. In another scene, Pa Do saves Dong Chan from a bunch of thugs.

Finally, Dae-o takes it upon himself to save Ae Jeong and Ha Nee. But in the aftermath, he gets gravely injured and ends up at the hospital. Ah Rin is distressed after learning about Dae-o’s injury.

