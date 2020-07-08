‘Was it Love?’ is a Korean rom-com that follows a young girl called Na Ha Ni who lives with her single mum and wants to know the identity of her biological father. Noh Ae Jung is a single mum who has been raising her daughter alone for the past 14 years but things change when four men walk into her life — all at the same time! Ha Ni is obsessed with finding out who among them is her real dad. The first episode of the show, which landed this Wednesday, gives us a gist of Ae Jung’s journey until now. It also introduces us to a couple of her to-be lovers. Yes, the much-anticipated premiere started off on the right note. Now, if you wish to know more about its next episode, scroll down for our detailed preview!

Was It Love? Episode 2 Release Date

‘Was It Love?’ episode 2 is slated to release on July 9, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. Two new episodes will drop every Wednesday and Thursday on the streamer. Season 1 will comprise 16 episodes, each spanning around 70 minutes in length.

Where to Watch Was It Love? Episode 2 Online?

You can stream ‘Was It Love?’ episode 2 on Netflix. You can additionally catch up on the episode by downloading the Netflix app. Korean residents can watch the show by tuning into their tv screens on the dates mentioned above — with the help of a cable subscription for the JTBC channel.

Was It Love? Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 begins by introducing us to Noh Ae Jung. We learn about her journey as she does odd jobs and eventually lands a job in her dream film production organization. The episode also chronicles her journey of raising a daughter as a single mum since her husband’s death 14 years back. Ae Jung’s daughter attends her first day in her new school while she herself awaits the arrival of a new investor in her company. This is when she meets Ko Pa Do, the intimidating ex-gangster who leaves her a note, ‘Love yourself’. But as fate could have it, Ae Jung’s boss disappears, leaving her in charge of a debt he had owned to Pa Do! Moreover, Ae Jung is now the new film producer in the company.

Meanwhile, at Ha Ni’s school, Ae Jung meets Oh Yeon Woo, a cheerful and confident physical education teacher. When Ha Ni teaches the school bully a lesson, Ae Jung is summoned to her school. But when the principal says something nasty to Ae Jung, Yeon Woo strikes back in support of Ha Ni and her mum. The next day, when Ae Jung bumps into Yeon Woo in a bus, she is already blushing. In another scene, she visits Pa Do in his home to discuss the terms of the contract and the debt. She gets a good scare with his huge dogs and when she sees blood in his hands. But eventually, the conversation between the two already hints at a romantic spark!

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix