Two new episodes of ‘Was it Love?’ dropped this week and things could not get any weirder between Ae Jeong and her suitors. We have seen K-dramas with love triangles but in this one, we have five men — all vying for a single woman. Hence, the complications are never-ending! Well, if you have already watched the last episodes, you might want to get some insights on when the next part will hit Netflix. Read on!

Was It Love? Episode 7 Release Date

‘Was It Love?’ episode 7 is slated to release on July 29, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 8, which drops on July 30, 2020. Two new episodes will drop every Wednesday and Thursday on the streamer. Season 1 will comprise 16 episodes, each spanning around 70 minutes in length.

Where to Watch Was It Love? Episode 7 Online?

You can stream ‘Was It Love?’ episode 7 on Netflix. You can additionally catch up on the episode by downloading the Netflix app. Korean residents can watch the show by tuning into their tv screens on the dates mentioned above — with the help of a cable subscription for the JTBC channel.

Was It Love? Episode 5 & 6 Recap

Episode 5 starts off with Ae Jeong finally taking control of her life. She asks both Yeon-woo and Dae-o to stop interfering in her decisions. She tells Yeon-woo that the things going on between her and Dae-o is none of his business. Ae-Jeong also states that he does not need to protect her all the time. She then proceeds to inform Dae-o that what happened to her husband is not his responsibility. She even requests him to go his own way and put a pause on his assumptions about her husband. Ae Jeong reaches the school and witnesses Ryu Jin delivering the guest lecture, which was supposed to be given by author Cheon Eok-man aka Dae-o.

Ae-Jeong has not yet discovered that Ha-nee had invited Ryu Jin and it is her daughter who Ryu Jin is interested in. Ryu-in thinks that Ha-Nee might be his daughter and the latter echoes the same sentiment. But Ha-Nee still wants to confirm his real identity. Meanwhile, Ae-Jeong successfully manages to secure the lead actor, director, and financer for her project. However, once Ryu Jin’s agency learns that he is forgoing his chance to enter Hollywood for Ae-Jeong’s project, they create another issue. The lead actress needs to picked up from the list suggested by the agency.

The actress, Joo Ah-rin, has a history with Dae-o. When Dae-o goes to deliver the news to Ae-Jeong, he discovers that Yeon-woo and Ae-Jeong are coming out after watching a movie. Yeon-woo even attempts to confess. But he is stopped by Dae-o.

In episode 6, Ha-nee tells everyone that Ryu Jin is her father. Dae-o hears the announcement and is shocked. He confronts Ryu Jin and this leads to a complicated love triangle. This leaves us with an important question. Why did Ae-Jeong leave all the men in her life without any explanation? And how will she complete her dream project with so many problems? We guess only time will tell.

