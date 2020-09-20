‘We Are Who We Are’ is a coming-of-age drama but with a slightly different premise. The story tells us the struggles of two 14-year-old teens who are living on a fictional U.S. military base in Chioggia, Italy. Set in 2016, the tale explores the regular teenage angst — including issues like friendship, first love, and identity crisis. However, the entire events are set in an army camp and this is what makes ‘We Are Who We Are’ stand out from the rest.

The miniseries originally premiered on September 14, 2020, on HBO. Instantly, the first episode opened to rave reviews. Fans appreciated the episode for its intimate storytelling, immersive experience, and layered characterizations. And no doubt, now viewers are waiting for the details on the next episode. Let’s get on with it.

We Are Who We Are Episode 2 Release Date:

‘We Are Who We Are’ episode 2 releases on September 21, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

We Are Who We Are Episode 2 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘Right Here Right Now II’. It follows Caitlin as she tries to experiment more with her gender expression. She wants to flirt with girls and then, gets into trouble with her dad, Richard. And when Fraser discovers Caitlin’s secret, it taints their relationship, maybe permanently.

Where to Stream We Are Who We Are Episode 2 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘We Are Who We Are’ at 10 pm ET on HBO every Monday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the HBO official website. Otherwise, new episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

You can additionally catch the show on HBO Go and HBO Now. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. The series can be rented on Amazon Prime Video by adding HBO to your existing plan. You can add HBO to your current subscription to Hulu and watch the show there.

We Are Who We Are Episode 1 Recap

‘We Are Who We Are’ is the story of the friendship between a newcomer Fraser, a 14-year-old teen, and Caitlyn. Fraser aspires to be a fashion designer and his mum Sarah reaches the base of a sleepy town in Italy to assume command of the base. Sarah is a lesbian. Caitlin is a cool kid whose dad Richard is in a low-ranking position within the army. Richard is annoyed that he now has to take orders from a woman who is interested in other women.

Fraser’s first days at camp are filled with new explorations. He meets many military officials and even Britney. He eventually crosses paths with Caitlyn and they both realize that they understand each other as no one else can. The premiere does a beautiful job of setting the base for an extremely immersive and emotional story. We see how the lines of identity are quite blurry for the characters. We also learn how the teens try to find out answers to life’s important questions – who your parents really are, how you should treat each other, what is the difference between love and lust, and how you can explore or define your sexuality.

