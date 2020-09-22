‘We Are Who We Are’, which premiered with its first episode on September 14, 2020, dives deep into exploring the Italian army camp through Fraser’s eyes. However, this week, the focus is on Caitlyn. We see the world from her perspective while Fraser is more of a shadow in the background.

In fact, the first two episodes perfectly compliment each other. The two teens are trying to understand each other while figuring out their own lives. They both feel like outsiders in this alien world. Well, with episodes 1 and 2 having explored the characters in detail, we cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next part. Let’s get started.

We Are Who We Are Episode 3 Release Date:

‘We Are Who We Are’ episode 3 releases on September 28, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

We Are Who We Are Episode 3 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘Right Here Right Now III’. HBO has released its official synopsis, give us some more insights into the storyline. It goes as follows: “A fracture begins to form within the friend group following Caitlin and Sam’s breakup. While Sam turns to the open arms of Britney, Caitlin is judged for spending more time with Fraser.”

Where to Stream We Are Who We Are Episode 3 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘We Are Who We Are’ at 10 pm ET on HBO every Monday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the HBO official website. Otherwise, new episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

You can additionally catch the show on HBO Go and HBO Now. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. The series can be rented on Amazon Prime Video by adding HBO to your existing plan. You can add HBO to your current subscription to Hulu and watch the show there.

We Are Who We Are Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 continues to follow Caitlin, who goes by the name Harper and starts flirting with an Italian girl at a club. The girl believes Caitlin to be an American guy and flirts back. Meanwhile, Fraser, noting Caitlin’s struggles with gender identity, helps her out by suggesting fashionable, athletic clothes. Caitlyn shares a close bond with her dad. She accompanies him for an early morning jog. However, her relationship with her mum is a bit complicated. The latter is not happy about living in Italy and wants to go back to America.

Caitlyn then opens up to her father about the guy she is dating, Sam. She even mentions that she has had her first period. The father-daughter duo loves to spar as well. And then the MAGA hats make an appearance. It is later revealed that Caitlyn’s dad is a strong supporter and he says that since they cannot wear the hats outside, he will don them inside his house.

