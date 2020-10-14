In the latest episode of ‘We Are Who We Are’, we see the different characters going through different phases of identity crises. Jenny, fed up with carrying out her duties as a devoted wife, has an affair. Caitlin is not even sure if she is a girl. Danny starts practicing the faith of the biological father he never knew. Richard discovers that after he returns from work, no one is waiting for him at home. Well, we will cover the details of episode 5 in our recap section. Now, we cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next part. Let’s get started.

We Are Who We Are Episode 6 Release Date:

‘We Are Who We Are’ episode 6 releases on October 19, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

We Are Who We Are Episode 6 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘Right Here Right Now VI’. HBO has released its official synopsis, give us some more insights into the storyline. It goes as follows: “Sarah is thrilled to learn about her son’s burgeoning friendship with Jonathan; Richard uses a father-daughter hunting trip to get inside Caitlin’s head; Sarah receives a phone call that will forever alter life on base.”

Where to Stream We Are Who We Are Episode 6 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘We Are Who We Are’ at 10 pm ET on HBO every Monday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the HBO official website. Otherwise, new episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

You can additionally catch the show on HBO Go and HBO Now. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. The series can be rented on Amazon Prime Video by adding HBO to your existing plan. You can add HBO to your current subscription to Hulu and watch the show there.

We Are Who We Are Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, Fraser encourages Caitlin to shed her last accessories that give her away as a girl — her long hair. On the other hand, Maggie reminds Jenny that she used to be much more than a dutiful military wife. Sarah forever serves as an insult to Richard’s masculinity. Now, when Jenny starts pursuing a relationship with Maggie, Richard is furious. His wife is not the compliant one he used to know earlier. And he is livid when he sees Caitlin with short hair. Of course, he instantly blames Fraser for the sudden change in his little girl.

To restore things back to normal, Richard orders Caitlin’s hair to be the length that he decides. He also states that he wants Danny to wake up when he decides and Jenny to sleep with him when he feels like it. And his strategy works. When Richard screams at Caitlin, she rushes into his arms. And when he forces himself on Jenny, she begs him to be more of a father figure to Danny.

