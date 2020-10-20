In the latest episode of ‘We Are Who We Are’, we see that Sarah is overjoyed when she learns about her son’s increasingly close friendship with Jonathan. Richard attempts to get inside Caitlin’s head by organizing an outing just for the two of them. Sarah gets unsettling news that might change her life forever. Well, we will cover the details of episode 6 in our recap section. Now, we cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next part. Let’s get started.

We Are Who We Are Episode 7 Release Date:

‘We Are Who We Are’ episode 7 releases on October 26, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

We Are Who We Are Episode 7 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘Right Here Right Now VII’. HBO has released its official synopsis, give us some more insights into the storyline. It goes as follows: “The friend group fractures even further over their hatred for Col. Wilson; Caitlin momentarily pauses her self-discovery journey and Danny fully commits to his; Richard’s insubordination reaches a breaking point.”

Where to Stream We Are Who We Are Episode 7 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘We Are Who We Are’ at 10 pm ET on HBO every Monday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the HBO official website. Otherwise, new episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

You can additionally catch the show on HBO Go and HBO Now. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. The series can be rented on Amazon Prime Video by adding HBO to your existing plan. You can add HBO to your current subscription to Hulu and watch the show there.

We Are Who We Are Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 sees Fraser gifting a copy of the music history 27 by Howard Sounes to Jonathan. He inscribes a quote in his token: “There’s still time to be a rockstar.” Fraser here is referring to Jonathan’s childhood dream of becoming a singing legend. Richard is still shocked over Caitlyn’s decision to shave her head. He tries to bring her under control by grounding her. Then, he organizes a father-daughter camping trip. During the trip, Richard asserts that Fraser is gay and cannot be her lover. Caitlyn tells her father, “I’m still me, Dad.”

Sarah, on the other hand, is supportive of Fraser spending so much time with a guy who is twice his age. When her wife expresses her concerns, Sarah explains that it is wise to spend time with grown-up males — who can serve as a father/brother figure. Again, when Sarah meets Caitlyn, she asks: “Does your father know when you say [you want to be a] soldier, you mean male soldier?” She even suggests that Caitlyn should visit an endocrinologist. Later that night, Cait watches testosterone-injecting clips on YouTube.

Read More: Where to Stream We Are Who We Are?