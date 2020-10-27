In the latest, penultimate episode of ‘We Are Who We Are’, we see that the dynamics among the group of friends gets more damaged over their shared hatred for Colonel Wilson. While Caitlin temporarily pushes the pause button on her journey of self-discovery, Danny fully commits to his quest of finding meaning in life. Richard’s continuous insubordination reaches a boiling point. Well, we will cover the details of episode 7 in our recap section. Now, we cannot wait to see what will unfold in the next part, which also happens to be the season finale! Let’s get started.

We Are Who We Are Finale Release Date:

‘We Are Who We Are’ episode 8 releases on November 2, 2020, on HBO, at 10 pm ET.

We Are Who We Are Episode 8 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘Right Here Right Now VIII’. HBO has released its official synopsis, to give us some more insights into the storyline. It goes as follows: “In honor of her last day in Italy, Caitlin and Fraser sneak off to catch a concert in Bologna; Fraser finally feels comfortable admitting a shocking secret about Mark and finds a new friend in Luca.”

Where to Stream We Are Who We Are Episode 8 Online?

You can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘We Are Who We Are’ at 10 pm ET on HBO every Monday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on the HBO official website. Otherwise, new episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

You can additionally catch the show on HBO Go and HBO Now. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live-TV streaming services, namely, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. The series can be rented on Amazon Prime Video by adding HBO to your existing plan. You can add HBO to your current subscription to Hulu and watch the show there.

We Are Who We Are Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 sees the group dealing with the aftermath of Craig’s death in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The main characters reunite to mourn Craig’s demise in an abandoned villa where they had previously celebrated his and Valentina’s wedding. Valentina is clad in black and the 19-year-old widow stares into the pool, saying: “Now I belong to him forever.”

Danny, however, grieves in a different, almost destructive manner. He ends up making out with Valentina and later, gets high and starts beating the walls of the mansion with a silver obelisk. Fraser does not have Caitlyn to give him company and so he seeks solace in Jonathan. Believing that he has dived too far with his feelings for Jonathan, he goes away and falls asleep, drunk, under his dining table.

Sarah and Maggie have an intimate time after Richard blames Sarah for the deaths of the soldiers. But the complication? Maggie is already married to Jenny. So, Maggie uses her persuasive power to convince Jenny into transferring Richard and his family from Venice. And this was expected. Richard’s behavior has not only created a wedge between Jenny and Maggie but has also divided Caitlyn and Fraser.

