Every time someone mentions the slasher horror sub-genre, we can’t help but think about masked killers, dumb teenagers, and of course, a whole lot of red paint and corn syrup. Despite being well aware of all the absurdity that comes with these films, as viewers, we often derive some guilty pleasure off of the elements of intimacy and invasiveness that these films present. If you’re somewhat of slasher junkie yourself, ‘We Summon the Darkness‘ will very well fulfill the exploitative edge and shock factor that you seek from such movies.

With lurid satanic killings in its 80s backdrop, the film revolves around three young women, named Alexis, Val, and Bev, who end up meeting three boys at a heavy metal concert. After the concert ends, all of them head to Alexis’ home for an afterparty. While all of them hang their drunk around Alexis’ grand country home, things suddenly take a grim turn and what started off as a reckless night of drinking, soon turns into a battle for survival. From bloody pentagrams on walls to red-stained daggers and suburban wood paneling, the visuals of ‘We Summon the Darkness’ walk you through it all. If in case, while watching the movie, you started wondering where its filming took place, here is everything you need to know.

Where Was We Summon the Darkness Filmed?

Directed by Marc Meyers and written by Alan Trezza, ‘We Summon the Darkness’ started filming in September 2018. Although the film is set in the Midwest, its actual filming took place in Winnipeg, Canada. Highland Film Group, which is one of the production companies behind the movie, also confirms this on its official website. Cannada has been the go-to production for several movies in the past and more often than not, just like in ‘We Summon the Darkness’, it has also been doubled for another location.

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Although most regular movie-goers may not know it, the city of Winnipeg has featured in many different films before this. It has also been mentioned on the production list of the official website of Director Guild of Cannada, Manitoba. From Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ‘Catch Me If You Can‘ to ‘Twilight,’ from Seann William Scott’s ‘Goon’ to a very similar slasher horror ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, all of these films have been predominantly filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Since ‘We Summon the Darkness’ is more confined to a very limited setup of a country home, it only involves a few scenes that have been filmed outside.

So unlike other films which feature the University of Manitoba, Exchange District, the Millennium Library, and other well-known locations of the region, ‘We Summon the Darkness’ doesn’t really walk you through any renowned landmarks. Despite this, by using relevant background scores and themes, the film establishes its timeline and also gives you a brief overview of its overall setup.

In an interview, Logan Miller, who is one of the leading stars of the movie, described the movie’s filming by saying that “We shot that movie so quickly, but the effect of what we’re doing in the movie is going to hit you like a ton of bricks. I love metal music and to have a horror-thriller set within that era is going to be so much fun.” Adding to this, he also claimed that it was shot for a month in Winnipeg.

Amy Forsyth, who plays the role of Bev in the film, posted a picture from the sets of the film on her official Instagram account. The picture also features her co-stars Alexandra Daddario and Maddie Hasson and has been geo-tagged as Winnipeg, Manitoba. Check it out below:

Read More: Best Slasher Horror Films on Netflix