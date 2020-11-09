Staying true to its love for large family broods, TLC had launched ‘Welcome to Plathville’ in November 2019. The reality show features the ultra-conservative Plath clan — parents Barry and Kim and their nine children, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. In the first season, we met this unique fam who follows their own rules — no tv, no social media, and no junk food. The kids have been raised on a sprawling secluded farm in rural Georgia.

Pop culture references and technology are familiar concepts to regular American kids. But not the Plaths — who even have a sugar ban! The six-episode season 1 sees the clan reaching several milestones. While Ethan ties the knot with Olivia, the latter’s entry causes some friction with Kim and Barry. With the conflict remaining unresolved by the end of the inaugural season, fans were left wondering if the show would get a second run. And yes! ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 is all set to make its grand debut. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 1 premieres on November 10, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 2 sees the entire Plath clan making a comeback. The show takes place in Georgia but this time, we won’t be witnessing the 55-acre farm, which had been featured in season 1. The fam has left the location and is currently, staying in three separate households. Barry and Kim, accompanied by the youngest of the lot, have moved into a new dream house — minus phones and the internet. Ethan and Olivia have taken another home and are not allowed near the children without supervision.

Meanwhile, Ethan, who has almost cut off all ties with his parents, is facing issues in his marriage. He and Olivia even discuss divorce and attempt to give their relationship another chance by going on adventures and spiritual trips. Micah and Moriah also have their own apartment, located a few blocks away from Barry and Kim’s house. Micah has bought a new car and wants to follow a modeling career. Moriah is working as a fitness instructor and a mechanic and is dating her first boyfriend. As per reports, season 2 also sees some new faces, Nurie Rodrigues and Nathan Keller (Anna Duggar’s brother).

With the kids stretching out to embrace freedom, ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 promises a myriad of new family feuds, interpersonal drama, and fresh conflicts. For some more insights, you can also watch its first-look trailer below:

