The Georgia-based ultra-conservative clan, the Plaths have returned for their second season run on TLC. In ‘Welcome to Plathville’s season 2 premiere, we meet the parents, Barry and Kim, and their children, Ethan, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. The eldest daughter Hosanna is not seen this time around as well.

However, things seem a bit different for the secluded clan in the new outing. In the premiere that dropped on November 10, 2020, some of the older Plath kids are seen getting into clashes with their parents over the latter’s strict rules. In fact, the brood is now living in three separate households after having left their farm in rural Georgia. Well, we will come to the major highlights of episode 1 in our recap section. Prior to that, here is a brief rundown of the second episode.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 2 premieres on November 17, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode is aptly called ‘A Family Divided’. Kim and Barry Plath explain that they have left their idyllic farm and have moved into a new house closer to town. The fam is now living in three individual houses. Ethan and his wife Olivia are seen in their own home. Even teens Micah and Moriah explore their newly discovered freedom in their separate apartment.

Micah is now pursuing a career in modeling and when he asks Micah about what she loves best about living apart from their parents, she says: “It’s that I can do whatever I want, whenever I want. I hate rules.” Moriah later tells that she is doing double jobs – a fitness instructor and a mechanic while dating her first boyfriend. The elder siblings are not allowed to visit their younger sisters and brother without supervision.

As for Ethan and Olivia, the couple has no contact with Barry and Kim at all. Ethan complains about his parents before the camera, stating: “It’s like, 0.3 miles from my house. I was just like, really? The more we tried to make space, the closer they tried to come.” Ethan is not even on speaking terms with his younger siblings. Kim believes that this drama will blow over with time and the family will heal. On the other hand, Lydia is too upset after seeing how her family has split up. She even prays to God, seeking help for Ethan and Olivia.

