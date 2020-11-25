The third episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ that dropped this week is called ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’. When Olivia gets a body piercing, Ethan is left shocked and almost loses his ability to make any verbal comment. Later, Ethan and Olivia invite Micah and Moriah to celebrate their own and very first Independence Day. Kim, Barry, and the kids go to their farm to host some visitors. Well, we will come to the major highlights of episode 3 in our recap section. Prior to that, here is a brief rundown of the 4th episode.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 4 premieres on December 1, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is called ‘Open to Falling in Love’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Ethan and Olivia realize that in order to save their marriage and sanity, they need to move farther away from Kim and Barry; Moriah’s relationship with Max is in jeopardy; Micah faces financial stress after he wrecks his car on the eve of a hot date.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, Olivia becomes vocal about her mother in law, Kim. When she goes to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration, she tells before the cameras that maybe, fireworks were invented to handle MILs when they created too much chaos. To feel freer, Olivia decides to get a nose piercing and her act ends up shocking her husband Ethan. On the other hand, Kim goes back to the old farm since they are planning to rent it out to another family. This is when Kim discovers some songs penned by Moriah.

Kim notes that most of Moriah’s words have darkness embedded in them. This is when she realizes that her daughter was hurting too much. Kim now admits that she wishes she can mend her relationship with Moriah. Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah plan to celebrate their newfound freedom on the Fourth of July. They get together with Olivia and Ethan, and the four of them catch up on what’s happening in each other’s lives. They finally conclude the night by lighting a sky lantern. Looking at the lantern, Moriah admits that she is never going to look back. In the future, she will only focus on her career and personal growth.

