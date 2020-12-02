The 4th episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ that dropped this week is called ‘Opened to Falling in Love’. Ethan and Olivia realize that their marriage is on the verge of breaking down. So they decide that in order to save their relationship, as well as, their sanity, they need to establish more distance with Kim and Barry. Moriah’s relationship with Max also reaches a roadblock while Micah creates a mess of his car and worries about cash. Well, we will come to the major highlights of episode 4 in our recap section. Prior to that, here is a brief rundown of the 5th episode.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 5 premieres on December 8, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Friend or Boyfriend?’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Moriah decides that it’s time to keep her promise to Max, and she introduces him to her family; Ethan and Olivia continue to mend their marriage, but Olivia is crushed when she hears some disappointing news.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, Moriah has problems in her relationship with her boyfriend Max. Since the Plath kids have grown up in a secluded environment, at times, they have issues in expressing themselves. This is what happens to Moriah. She is unable to vocally convey her thoughts and the lack of communication leads to her split with Max Kallschmidt. Max is upset and believes that they need to stay as friends a little longer to understand if their love has a future. Moriah accepts the proposal but she is disappointed and even hints at blaming Barry and Kim for bringing her up like this.

On the other hand, Ethan and Olivia go to see their future house. Olivia is almost instantly in love with the home. She believes it is spacious enough to hold both an office and loads of personal space. Ethan is, however, skeptical, and does not want to say ‘yes’ at once. He tells Olivia that he also needs to check with the bank if the purchase is possible. Micah, meanwhile, lands a hot date. But on the eve of the special event, his car breaks down. Now, he is worried about the cash that will be required to fix it.

