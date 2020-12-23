In this week’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’, season 2 episode 7 sees Lydia telling Kim that she has a secret crush. Ethan goes on a trip to LA to meet up with Olivia for a much-required getaway from Cairo, Georgia. On the other hand, Lydia gets several surprises when she joins Moriah for a girls’ night. We’ve covered the episode in more detail in the recap section. But before you get to that, let’s take a quick look at what’s brewing in the upcoming next episode. Here is a short preview of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 8.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 8 premieres on December 29, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The simplest way to watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 is by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned time slot. All you need is an active cable subscription. New episodes are released every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also stream the already released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched the cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 8 is titled ‘My Everything’ and the official synopsis, as provided by TLC, is as follows – “Ethan and Olivia continue their California adventure and veer into an unexpected tantric experience. Kim, Barry, Micah, Moriah, and the younger children unite for a tender remembrance of their late son and brother, Joshua.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘The Open Road’ and as per TLC’s official description: “Lydia confides in Kim about her secret crush. Ethan jets off to Los Angeles to meet up with Olivia for a much-needed vacation away from Cairo, Georgia. Then, Lydia is in for some surprises when she joins Moriah for a girls’ night.” While Olivia and Ethan go on a picnic with Micah and Moriah, while at the Plath family home, Lydia confides in her mom that several years ago, she started having a crush on a boy. Kim explains that Lydia is still young and needs to wait to find the right man. Micah takes Ethan to the airport this morning. Ethan is leaving for LA to spend some time with Olivia. Moriah and Lydia meet up at the former’s place. Moriah attempts to encourage her to partake in a fashion show but she is skeptical. Olivia and Etan reach Joshua Tree and get a couples massage.

