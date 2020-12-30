In this week’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’, season 2 episode 8 sees Ethan and Olivia enjoying their vacation in California. They even get involved in an unexpected tantric experience. On the other hand, Kim, Barry, Micah, Moriah, and younger children get together to remember their late son and brother, Joshua. We’ve covered the episode in more detail in the recap section. But before you get to that, let’s take a quick look at what’s brewing in the upcoming next episode. Here is a short preview of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 9.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 9 premieres on January 5, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT.

Where to Stream Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

The simplest way to watch the latest episode of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 is by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned time slot. All you need is an active cable subscription. New episodes are released every week on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET. You can also stream the already released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched the cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Plathville Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 8 is titled ‘My Everything’ and as per TLC’s official description: “‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 episode 8 is titled ‘My Everything’ and the official synopsis, as provided by TLC, is as follows – “Ethan and Olivia continue their California adventure and veer into an unexpected tantric experience. Kim, Barry, Micah, Moriah, and the younger children unite for a tender remembrance of their late son and brother, Joshua.”

At Micah and Moriah’s house, the siblings get ready to visit the lake. Max reaches the spot and together, they head to the site, carrying a good supply of snacks and drinks. This is when we meet Saralyn, Micah’s friend who was also homeschooled. When she says that she is now in college, Moriah wants to try out this option. Olivia and Ethan head out of Joshua Tree and arrive at Fire Garden Metalworks. Here, they meet a woman who gives them some knowledge about tantra — helping them with intimacy and relationship issues. Later, Micah and Moriah go to Joshua’s grave. Out of nowhere, their parents and the rest of the siblings reach the same site as well. In San Diego, Ethan proposes to Olivia with a diamond ring — he wants her to give a wedding she had always wanted. Olivia is happy and she believes that this symbolizes a fresh start.

