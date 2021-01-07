A single glance at the Plath family, and we cannot help but wonder: “How can people even think of existence, without technology, in a digitally native world?” Well, attempting to answer this very question, season 1 of TLC’s reality show, ‘Welcome to Plathville’ lends a real-time view into the regular lives of the Plaths, who reside on a 55-acre farm. The second season sees the Plath kids venturing out on their own and rebelling against the strict norms set by their conservative parents. Now, this makes us curious about what the future holds for this unique fam. In other words, will we see a third edition of the show? Well, let’s answer this question first.

Welcome to Plathville Season 3 Release Date:

‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 2 premiered on November 10, 2020, on TLC. It wrapped up with its ninth episode on January 5, 2021. Although TLC has not announced the third season yet, the finale of the second edition gets ugly. This means that we have plenty of incomplete storylines left untold in season 2. Therefore, the new season should be confirmed in the next couple of months. If given the green light soon enough, we can expect ‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 3 to premiere sometime in November 2021 (because both the previous seasons were released in the same month in 2019 and 2020, respectively).

Welcome to Plathville Season 3 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Season 3 should see the entire Plath clan making a comeback. We have the patriarch Barry Plath and the matriarch Kim Plath. The couple is a firm believer in God, and they have nine children. They have tried to infuse their kids with strong Christian values. Kim lost one of her sons, Joshua, in 2008, when he was just 17-months-old. The eldest Plath son is Ethan, who is married to Olivia. In the second season, he and Olivia move to a new home. Micah is the second oldest son, who moves to a new house with his sister Moriah in season 2. Lydia is the third oldest daughter, while Isaac is the third eldest son. Rounding up the lead cast is the three youngest Plaths: Amber, Cassia, and Mercy.

What Can Welcome to Plathville Season 3 be About?

The season 2 finale sees Ethan deciding to confront his parents once and for all. He wants to say his farewells to his younger siblings and move away from Cairo, Georgia, alongside his wife, Olivia. Therefore, season 3 might finally see Ethan and Olivia taking this big step. On the other hand, Moriah might start attending college, while Micah should showcase his modeling career progress. Lydia, who is also growing up, seems the least likely to separate from her family. So the upcoming season can explore more of her development in coping up with so many changes. As for Isaac, he is seen trying to consider new career paths in season 2. Therefore, the third season might chronicle his chain of choices as well.

