A new six-part reality show graces our screens thanks to ‘We’re Here.’ If you’ve followed ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ you will love the new addition. Former contestants, including Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela, appear in the unscripted series. The basic premise is the recruitment of participants for a one-night-only drag show. The trio travels across America, looking for suitable candidates.

The show has just premiered, but there’s already a buzz about it. Naturally, fans of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have flocked to the new offering as well. We have got you covered, in case you’re wondering about what goes down in the season premiere. Furthermore, we will also walk you through when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

We’re Here Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘We’re Here’ Episode 2 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET. Titled “Twin Falls, Idaho,” we see the trio traveling to the primarily conservative, Mormon community in Magic Valley. Bob, Eureka, and Shangela, our queens, meet some drag artists who require help forming a community. In the process, they end up working with Clifton, Brandon, and Mikayla. Check out the promo of the upcoming episode below.

Where to Stream We’re Here Online?

‘We’re Here’ comes from HBO. Therefore, the simplest way to watch the show would be to use a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the HBO site and stream the episodes. You can also opt for HBO Now and HBO Go. Cord cutters can go to DirecTV and stream the episodes. Surprisingly, you can also stream the premiere for free on YouTube. It seems unlikely that future episodes will be streamable for free, however.

Hulu and Amazon Prime subscribers can add HBO to your existing packs. After a free trial period, it costs $14.99 a month.

We’re Here Episode 1 Recap:

The first episode sees the trio in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Some conservatism abounds as we hear a man vehemently declare he won’t stay if the drag queens are present. However, the episode radiates positivity apart from this unfortunate event. The focus is on Hunter, a gay makeup artist trying to forge a relationship with his father, Darryl, a straight ally who wants to understand the cause he’s supporting, and Erica, a conservative Christian mother. She’s trying to get back with her bisexual daughter.

The trio sets up their tent in a communal space, so the visitors feel safe. Ultimately, when it is showtime, Erica’s daughter Hailey does show up for the event. She’s uncertain whether Erica has become sensitive, but likes the change. Initially, Hunter’s mother and grandmother are present, but his father shows up and shakes a leg as well. Darryl gains some much-needed support from his friends.

Shangela, Bob and Eureka have put up a fantastic show in the premiere, while helping others find their way back to families. Undoubtedly, the upcoming episodes will be just as heartening in its exploration of the queer community across America.

