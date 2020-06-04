MTV’s reality juggernaut ‘The Challenge’ has been running successfully since 1998 and has spawned over 30 action-packed seasons to entertain its adrenaline-loving fanbase. Season 35 of the reality series dropped on April 1, 2020. Among the contestants on the season is Wes Bergmann, one of the most influential veterans known for his physical strength, competitive spirit, quick thinking, and longtime-rivalry with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Here’s everything you need to know about him!
Wes Bergmann: Where is He From?
Weston Bergmann originally hails from Leawood, in the Kansas City metropolitan area. His parents Doug Bergmann and Cindy Bergmann, have always supported him in his endeavors. Wes expresses his gratitude towards them whenever he gets the chance.
He went to Blue Valley School District, located in the suburban area in Johnson County. Wes hasn’t moved a lot and lives with his wife Amanda Hornick and their dog Bootstrap in Overland Park, which is often touted as the “Number One Soccer City” in the country.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been feeling so grateful lately that we’ve chosen to build our life in Kansas City. I travel all over the country for my career, and while there are wonderful things about every single city I’ve been to, the truth is KC is just really special. I know to people who’ve never experienced it firsthand it can seem crazy, but KC truly is a wonderful place to put down roots. Yes- the winters can be long. Yes- I sometimes long for the oceans and the mountains. Yes- we don’t have an NBA team. BUT- the people are kind, the opportunities are plentiful, the culture is thriving, the restaurant scene is poppin’, the cost of living is ridiculously low, and you’ll never struggle to find something to do on a Friday night 🏙 • My husband and I both grew up here, and I’ll be honest that there were times I longed for the bright lights of a bigger city. But I couldn’t be happier those plans didn’t work out because I know this is right where we are meant to be. I mean, I still wouldn’t mind a winter home in Scottsdale buuuuut… 🤷♀️ • KC, you’re pretty damn great and I’m grateful AF I’m here 💙💙💙 #KCPride #KCLove #KCForLife
Wes Bergmann: Age and Profession
Wes Bergmann was born on September 10, 1984. At 35 years of age, Wes is an entrepreneur and is killing it in the field of investment marketing. He is the founder of BetaBlox, a business incubator, and accelerator that lends its expertise to various start-up businesses in the country and works towards improving its success ratio and standing in the market.
The company, founded in 2012, is often referred to as the “Shark Tank of Kansas City.” Considering the flourishing business, Wes chose to expand the incubator program in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016.
He considers his participation in reality shows as an added hobby and not a full-time job. Well, now we know why! Wes got a call from the producers of the MTV show ‘The Real World’ when he was a junior, pursuing Entrepreneurial Management and Marketing at Arizona State University. After his stint on the sixteenth season of ‘The Real World: Austin’, Wes returned to finish his education and graduated with Cum Lade honors in 2008.
Wes Bergmann: Wife and Net Worth
View this post on Instagram
This gorgeous spring weather has me dreaming of patio cocktails at my favorite KC watering holes 🍸 What’s the first drink you’re ordering at your favorite bar when the time comes? Please describe in graphic detail 🤤 Also, since we’re still a while away from bar outings, I’m thinking of getting into some mixology experimentation at home soon. Are you in favor of a vodka, tequila, or whiskey creation? If you wanted to say gin you’re dead to me 😂 JK but 🤮 Cheers to a great week fam 🍻
Wes suffered a heartbreak early on in his life. He went on to date Johanna Botta from ‘Fresh Meat,’ but they split up. However, things changed when he met Amanda Hornick, who healed his wounds and stole his heart with her kindhearted and compassionate nature. After dating for many years, Wes proposed to Amanda at a Kansas City Royals game in September 2016. Two years later, on June 1, 2018, the beautiful couple tied the knot in Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in a star-studded affair.
View this post on Instagram
I have loved you for a thousand years 💕 I’ll love you for a thousand more 👫 Here’s to the one year anniversary of us making it official in the eyes of the law 💍 You’re the best friend & partner I’d always dreamed of but was never sure I’d find 🙏 Let’s hang out (and make out) forever 😍
The guest list comprised former ‘The Real World’ cast-mates Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal, Nehemiah Clark, and Melinda Stolp, and ‘The Challenge’ competitor Devin Walker. Amanda is a yoga instructor and fitness influencer. She often shares healthy recipes and endorses wellness products on her social media account.
View this post on Instagram
If you haven’t noticed by now… I spend a LOT of time on the go 😂😅✈️🚖🤸♂️👟 #ad As much as I love cooking a healthy meal at home, it's not always something that fits into my schedule 🤷♀️ I've been keeping my fridge stocked with Premier Protein shakes for years. They really come in handy when I'm running out the door to the next thing- whether it's flying out for a work trip, teaching yoga, or meeting up with friends. With 30 grams of protein, great taste, and portable design, I'm able to stay energized for whatever the day throws my way 💃🏼 My personal favorite flavor is Caramel- it's delicious by itself, but for a special treat, I'll add it to my coffee in the morning- gotta love a fancy coffee drink that won't give you a sugar crash an hour later! 🙏 Hope y'all are having the best week and staying warm out there- we’re sooo close to spring, I can feel it! ☀️ Have you tried Premier Protein? Favorite flavor? What about in your coffee? ☕️ #PremierProtein #PremierProgress
The couple doesn’t have a child of their own, but they are quite smitten with their dog, Bootstrap, and both Amanda and Wes treat him like their baby.
View this post on Instagram
Best quaran-team around 💗 In all honesty the last couple of weeks have probably been the most time we’ve spent under the same roof all year. We’re adjusting to a new normal along with everyone else, but I’m choosing to be grateful for this time together with fewer distractions & a slower pace of life 🏡 And, is there anyone out there who’s as happy about current events as our pets?!?! Bootstrap is in hog heaven with both his parents around 24/7. Who’s on your quaran-team? Have you found any fun date night activities or fun things to do at home (other than the obvious 😏- and yes, I meant watch @netflix 😂). Hope you got out and enjoyed this beautiful day KC-ers! ☀️ Photo from happier days- @chiefs Super Bowl Sunday! 🏆
Wes is one of the most popular faces of ‘The Challenge’ because of his manipulative strategies and gaming spirit. Wes is reported to have earned over $298,000 on the show. If we couple the figure with his business venture earnings, Wes Bergmann’s estimated net worth is around $500,000.
Wes Bergmann: The Challenge Journey
Weston stepped into the world of reality television with the show ‘The Real World: Austin.’ In ‘The Challenge’ world, Wes has won ‘The Duel’ and ‘Rivals II’ and has reached the finals on ‘Fresh Meat,’ ‘Rivals,’ ‘Champs vs. Pros,’ ‘Champs vs. Stars,’ and ‘War of the Worlds.’
Wes has also been a part of ‘The Ruins,’ ‘Fresh Meat II,’ ‘Battle of the Exes,’ ‘Battle of the Seasons,’ ‘Battle of the Exes II,’ ‘Rivals III,’ ‘War of the Worlds 2,’ and the 35th season, ‘Total Madness.’
In ‘The Challenge’ season 35, Wes and his rival Johnny Bananas put aside their differences and form a secret alliance. Unfortunately, fans can’t witness their newfound friendship anymore on the show as Wes has been eliminated after facing Johnny in the final round on episode 10, which dropped on June 3, 2020. However, as good news to fans, they have maintained their friendship outside the show.
Read More: Is The Challenge Scripted?