The third season of ‘Westworld‘ has certainly been the most epic, in terms of scope. The story is no longer confined to the titular theme park, making the entire world the playground for Dolores’ plan of destroying human civilization.

The sixth episode of the HBO series sees William being “rescued” from his psychiatric/ therapeutic facility by Bernard. Furthermore, Hale manages to take Dolores’ pearl from Serac and escape Delos. However, her family gets killed in a car crash, presumably orchestrated by Serac.

Westworld Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Westworld’ season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2020, at 9/8c on HBO. The episode is titled ‘Passed Pawn’ and returns one week after the sixth episode of the third season was aired. The show follows a weekly format with a new episode scheduled to air every Sunday.

Where to Stream Westworld Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Westworld’ season 3 episode 7 by tuning into HBO on the timeslot given above. Moreover, the episode can also be watched on the HBO website either by a subscription for HBO NOW or HBO GO. For those who have a cable subscription with an HBO package, HBO GO is a service that allows you to stream HBO shows online with your cable provider’s login for free. You can also access HBO GO through their mobile app. Moreover, HBO Now is a paid subscription that allows you to watch HBO shows online in case you don’t have a cable subscription. HBO NOW can also be accessed through a mobile app.

Furthermore, HBO shows can also be watched live via Amazon Prime or Hulu by subscribing to their HBO package at $14.99 per month. The episode can also be streamed online with a subscription for Direct TV.

Westworld Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

The third season of ‘Westworld’ inches towards an epic conclusion with just two episodes left to go. Have a look at the promo for the episode below:

As you can see, the penultimate episode of the season will be all about Caleb. Caleb is not seen in the sixth episode of the season, and hence, his predominance in the seventh and fifth episode further confirms the alternating points of view structure of the narrative. Only time will tell whether such a technique holds any meaning.

Furthermore, the episode might mark the beginning of Dolores’ reign. One can see a satellite launching something into planet Earth at the start of the promo. Plus, Dolores asks Caleb to lead, instead of following. Both of these ought to indicate something. The world is already rioting thanks to Dolores sending everyone messages with their life predictions. Hence, it is very possible that Dolores finally takes over.

The blurb for the episode is vague, once again: “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” Perhaps, it refers to a friend of Caleb’s when he was in the military. However, it could also mean something deeper. It can refer to either Bernard or Maeve and their relationship with Dolores. Apart from that, the episode could inform the viewers of Hale’s fate after her car explodes in the sixth episode.

