As anyone familiar with TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ already knows, the patriarch of one of the most famous polygamous families, the Brown family, Kody Brown, has four wives (Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn) along with a total of 18 children. In terms of legality, Robyn is his only wife, but Kody believes that his polygamist arrangement is valid because his marriage to the other three women are “spiritual unions.” Nevertheless, this means that the 52-year-old technically has four different sets of families to take care of. So, let’s find out precisely what Kody does for a living, shall we?

What Does Kody Brown Do For A Living?

When we first met Kody back in 2010, he made a few vague mentions about his employment history, stating that he used to work in online advertisement sales and marketing. As per a few reports, these were fairly well-paying jobs, where Kody was also supplied with a company car that allowed him to travel to and fro from work without worries. However, according to other reports, Kody first worked as a lumberjack before becoming a traveling salesman. Eventually, though, he ended up earning about $4,000 a month as a salesman at a sign shop.

But now, Kody is no longer involved with any of these professions. In fact, his sole focus is on his family and his work as a reality star. After all, when producers first approached him about starting a series on his family and their dynamics, he left everything behind to grasp the opportunity with both hands. Since then, Kody’s revenue has been from building a brand based upon his different households. For this, he co-wrote a book titled ‘Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage’ and even launched a seemingly unsuccessful detox program.

These days, most of Kody’s income is from his ‘Sister Wives’ salary. It is said that reality stars earn about 10% of a show’s per-episode budget. So, as TLC is estimated to be spending between $250,000 and $400,000 for the same, with about 13 -15 episodes each season, the family makes approximately $400,000 a year, without tax deductions. Plus, if we add the earnings from Meri’s, Robyn’s, and Janelle’s side hustles of a bed-and-breakfast, an online jewelry and clothing store, and a real estate business respectively, the family seems to be faring really well.

With that said, Kody Brown’s net worth is only about $800,000. Yet, as his ambitions and career show no signs of slowing down, we expect that this number will make a significant jump soon enough. After all, since Kody doesn’t seem content by merely sitting and spending his days in front of a camera, he has even founded his own production company by the name of Kody Brown Family Entertainment LLC. According to OpenCorporates, this organization has been operational since January 2019 and includes all four of Kody’s wives as directing managers/officers.

