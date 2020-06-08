Brimming with over-the-top sex scenes and a somewhat scintillating romantic plot, ‘365 Days’ has gained quite some popularity since its release on Netflix. With just one look at the film’s premise, you’ll be able to tell that its primary audience will be divided into two groups: One will obviously judge it based on its seemingly poor execution while the other will strike it off as another guilty pleasure milestone. Well, regardless of how you choose to see it, if you enjoyed the movie, you should certainly check out its original novel of the same name which has been written by Blanka Lipińska.

Whats 365 Days Book 2 About?

Rumor has it that since the first ‘365 Days‘ film is a very loyal adaptation of Blanka Lipińska’s novel, even its sequel will closely adapt the plot points that the writer covers in the second novel of the ‘365 Dni’ trilogy. Titled ‘Ten dzień’ (that you can read here), the second novel shows how Laura has finally fallen in love with Massimo, and for once, her life is straight out of a fairy tale. She’s about to get married to a man who truly loves her, takes care of her, and makes sure that she gets everything she wants. Apart from that, even her lavish surrounding has a charm of its own and she has everything from expensive cars to designer clothing.

What further adds to her happiness in the second book is the fact that she gets pregnant. With so much going on, Laura is happier than ever and can’t help but be very ecstatic about the future with the man of her dreams. Unfortunately for the couple, even in their moments of utter happiness, there seems to be a sense of fear lurking in the air as Massimo still has way too many enemies in the criminal world. One of Massimo’s enemies is determined to abduct Laura and even kill her just to seek revenge for Massimo’s wrongdoings. Her life, which was once all sunshine and rainbows, soon takes a darker turn as she begins to learn that being the wife of one of the most villainous people of Sicily will not be as easy as she had initially imagined.

If you’ve watched the movie, you’ll be able to recall that it ends with a major cliffhanger where a death flag looms over Laura. One of Massimo’s nemesis tries to kill her in the closing scene, but from what we know about the second book, it seems very likely that she’ll get away unscathed this time. However, the fear of this killer will still stay with the couple and it’ll come down to Massimo to either give up on his life as a mafia completely or find another way to save the only person he truly loves.

