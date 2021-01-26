Amber Portwood is one of the popular subjects of MTV’s reality show ’16 and Pregnant,’ and its spin-off series ‘Teen Mom’ (renamed ‘Teen Mom OG’ since the fifth season). Amber is evidently one of the more controversial subjects of the shows. She has faced the law and imprisonment for her violent acts towards two of her former partners and illegal drug possession. In a 2010 episode of ’16 and Pregnant,’ Amber committed domestic violence against her then partner and father to her first child, Gary Shirley. She has since then had a turbulent relationship with the law.

Amber Portwood was born in Anderson, Indiana, to her parents, Tonya and Shawn Edwin Portwood Sr. She also has siblings, including a brother, Shawn Edwin Portwood Jr., a United States Army veteran, and a sister, Candace, who passed away in infancy. In another reality show that Amber was featured in, she blamed her mother for not looking after her when Amber was in her early teen years. Amber was a student at the Anderson High School. She was compelled to drop out after she discovered she was pregnant by her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in 2008. That same year, at the age of 18, Amber had her first child, a daughter, and named her Leah Leann Shirley. After being engaged for a brief time, Amber and Gary split, with Gary being granted full custody of their daughter.

Thereafter, Amber was engaged to Matt Baier before splitting up in 2017. In 2017, Amber was pregnant for the second time by her then-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. In 2018, she gave birth to their son, James Andrew Glennon. Curious to know how this ‘Teen Mom’ made her wealth? Find out here.

How Did Amber Portwood Make Her Money?

Amber Portwood made her showbiz debut with MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ and later went on to star in ‘Teen Mom’ for four seasons and the renamed series ‘Teen Mom OG’ in its fifth season. Her television appearances were marked by her aggressive attitude and violent behavior, which landed her in trouble with the law. She has been to jail on charges of violating her probation imposed on her because of domestic battery charges and drug possession charges. She appeared on ‘Dr. Phil’, where she said she had been released earlier because of her good behavior and the GED degree she earned during her time behind bars.

She was again sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation charges for physically abusing Glennon. The TV star has had a tumultuous career. Portwood was also featured in a season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition 2.’ Amber has supposedly made all her wealth from her appearances in these TV shows.

What is Amber Portwood’s Net Worth?

The original cast members of ‘Teen Mom’ are said to make around $500,000 per season of the show. Combined with her appearance on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition 2,’ Amber had built her net worth to a respectable $1.1 million. However, some sources believe that a majority of Amber’s earnings have been spent on legal proceedings.

