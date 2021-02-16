What is Brian Quinn’s Net Worth?

Brian “Q” Quinn is most well known for being one of the four ‘Impractical Jokers’ from the popular TruTV show. Born Brian Michael Quinn in March 1976, Quinn moved from Brooklyn to Staten Island with his family when he was just two years of age. In Staten Island, he attended Monsignor Farrell High School along with his fellow comedians Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, and James Murray. The four friends were part of the high school improvisation club. After he graduated from high school, Quinn enrolled at Brooklyn College. He was then recruited by the New York City Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter for eight years.

Quinn then became a part of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, formed by his school friends. That’s how he commenced his career in comedy. Since then, he has not just focused on the troupe but branched out within the industry and has side ventures, all of which have contributed to a substantial net worth he now holds. If you are curious to find out more about him and his career, we have got you covered.

How Did Brian Quinn Make His Money?

Brian Quinn was not in the initial line-up of The Tenderloins. He joined the group only after Mike Boccio left the comedy quartet in 2006. With The Tenderloins, Quinn created comedy sketches and then posted them online on several platforms like YouTube, Myspace, and Metacafe. The videos garnered several million views and brought The Tenderloins their first taste of fame. Quinn and his friends’ next big achievement was winning a $100,000 grand prize in the NBC competition ‘It’s Your Show’ in 2007. After this, in 2011, ‘Impractical Jokers’ aired its first episode. The first season received a huge response from the audience and managed to garner more than 30 million viewers. Quinn holds executive producer credits in ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’ and in several episodes of the show.

Besides ‘Impractical Jokers,’ the 2020 movie, and the other spin-offs in the franchise, Quinn has appeared on ‘The Misery Index,’ along with the other Tenderloins. Quinn has additionally worked on ‘Class of Nuke ‘Em High.’ He also serves as co-host for quite a few podcasts, including ‘Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave!’ with his pals Bryan Johnson and Walt Flanagan. He has been on tour in England with a live version of the ‘Space Monkeys’ and ‘What Say You?’ podcasts. Quinn has also penned a short story, which was published in October 2020 in the book titled ‘Centralia.’ He has also acted in ‘MacGyver,’ ’12 Monkeys,’ and ‘Big Helium Dog,’ among others.

Apart from his career in comedy and entertainment, Quinn is responsible for reviving one of the iconic breweries on Staten Island – Rubsam & Horrmann Brewery, primarily manufacturing beer. While he was researching Staten Island history in 2017, he came across the legacy of the brewery, which was shut down in 1963. He fully resuscitated the company with help from his friends in 2019 and currently runs it as its owner. He also serves as the host of ‘The R&H Beer Radio Program,’ the exclusive podcast of the company via a Non-Profit Community Streaming Radio Station, Maker Park Radio.

What is Brian Quinn’s Net Worth?

With a successful career in the comedy world and a flourishing beer brewing business, Brian Quinn’s net worth is estimated to be more than $7.5 million as of 2021.

Read More: Brian Quinn’s Family