LA socialites Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, both heirs to big businesses, are cast members of Netflix’s new reality series ‘Bling Empire.’ The show follows the glitzy and charmed lives of the insanely wealthy Asians who live in Los Angeles and rule the social scene in Beverly Hills. Part of this elite group is Cherie Chan and her long-time boyfriend, Jessey Lee. Cherie and Jessey have been together for more than 6 years now, and they share two kids. They had their first child, a beautiful daughter named Jadore, in 2017. Their second child, a boy they have named Jevon, was born in 2019 (during the first season of ‘Bling Empire,’ in fact).

In traditional Asian culture, having kids out of wedlock (before getting married) is looked down upon, and most families don’t accept it. So there’s a significant stigma around it. But since Cherie and Jessey are both American-Chinese, they had both their babies outside of marriage and still lead very happy, fulfilling lives. At one point in the show, Cherie does say that Jessey is more westernized than most Asians. By the time she was pregnant with their second child, Cherie really wanted to get married, but Jessey was not completely on board the marriage train, even though he was fully committed to Cherie and the kids and their life together.

To buy himself some time, Jessey gave Cherie a promise ring with the promise that an engagement ring would follow soon. But when there was still no engagement ring after months, Cherie started to get impatient. Even their friends, like Kane Lim and Christine Chiu, started to get impatient with Jessey’s inability to lock Cherie down. Finally, Cherie made a decision, and, on the occasion of Jevon’s 100-day party, she asked Jessey to marry him. Her proposal completely shocked Jessey, and he said yes, as all their friends looked on happily. That’s how Cherie and Jessey got engaged, an event that’s shown in the season finale of ‘Bling Empire’. Curious to know Cherie and Jessey’s net worth? Here’s what you should know.

How Did Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Make Their Money?

Cherie Chan is the heiress to a vast denim empire, which her uncle runs currently. She was in Japan for two years and was signed onto the Sony label as a pop star, but her mom did not want her to pursue music so she left that life behind. Jessey Lee comes from a super-wealthy family as well, and his family owns a high-end furniture company. Jessey works for his family’s furniture empire and is being groomed to take over. Ever since she became mommy a second time, Cherie prefers to spend most of her time devoted to her kids. Out of the two, Cherie is more emotional and outgoing, while Jessey is level-headed, practical, and introverted.

When Cherie believed that her mother had reincarnated as her son, Jessey had gently disabused her of the notion, saying that she should love Jevon for who Jevon is and not because she thinks Jevon is her mom. Viewers can genuinely make out that there is a lot of love between the couple, for each other, and for their babies.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Net Worth

As of 2021, Cherie and Jessey’s combined net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

