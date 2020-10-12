Production of ‘The Bachelorette’ started in July 2020, with 39-year-old Clare Crawley as the star. But within days of meeting her, the South Dakota native Dale Moss stole her heart. It is reported that filming of the show came to an abrupt halt when, only after 12 days of shooting, Crawley told the producers that she was already in love with one of the contestants and didn’t want to move ahead with the show. She said she just didn’t see the point of going through the whole season when she knew who she wanted (turned out to be Moss). Allegedly, Crawley left the show and was replaced by another ‘The Bachelor’ alum Tayshia Adams.

All we know is that, reportedly, Clare Crawley ran off into the sunset with 32-year-old contestant Dale Moss. He is a model and former NFL player who was famous even before his stint on ‘The Bachelorette’. Curious to know how much Dale Moss is worth and how he amassed his wealth? We’ve got all the information for you right here.

How Did Dale Moss Make His Money?

Dale Moss used to play basketball in college, while at the South Dakota State University. He started playing in major league football in 2012 when he was drafted with the Green Bay Packers. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears as well. Moss was also briefly signed by the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Kiss. Apart from his stint with the LA Kiss, he played as a practice squad member only with the other teams. As per reports on a sports website, Moss’s annual salary as an NFL player was between $420,000 and $482,000. After Moss retired from the NFL, he hosted a podcast called ‘The Game Plan’, on which he spoke with multiple sports personalities and fellow athletes.

Currently, Dale Moss is an entrepreneur, a model, and a philanthropist. As a model, Moss is represented by New York-based talent agency Wilhelmina. His modeling projects (both runway and print) so far include brands like Hugo Boss, Grey Goose, and John Varvatos. But his major source of income is his own business of providing creative direction to big brands such as Under Armour, Express, and United Airlines among others. Moss also has several social media brand sponsorships and endorsements, which must also pay well.

But making money is not his only focus in life. Moss takes pride in being the global ambassador for the Special Olympics, triggered by his sister’s physical and intellectual disability. He also works extensively as a philanthropist.

Dale Moss Net Worth

As of 2020, Dale Moss's net worth is estimated to be close to $2 million.

