He is a few years away from being a 100 and still shows no signs of slowing down. He is decidedly a national treasure in the United Kingdom but hates that term. With a career spanning 70 years, he is the only person alive who has received BAFTAs for programmes in black and white, colour, HD, 3D and 4K. He even has several species of the plant and animal kingdom named after him. He is none other than beloved natural historian and TV presenter and narrator for wildlife and nature documentaries, Sir David Attenborough.

Born in May 1926, the now-94-year-old Sir Attenborough had a deep-rooted love of all things natural and earthy ever since he was a young boy collecting rocks and fossil samples. He is the younger brother of the late director and actor Richard Attenborough (you know, the guy who brought dinosaurs back to life as John Hammond in ‘Jurassic Park’). Incidentally, when Sir David was a boy, he was given a piece of fossilized amber containing pre-historic creatures by his foster sister, which is exactly how John Hammond clones the dino DNA in the classic ‘Jurassic Park’. Inspired by his brother’s real-life fossil collection? We think yes. Sir David studied the Natural Sciences at Cambridge University.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir David has produced and narrated many many documentaries about life on earth and our planet’s fast-depleting resources and the animal kingdom. He has also written numerous books on these subjects. If you’re curious to know what the net worth of Sir David Attenborough is, we’ve got all the information right here. Let’s first take you through a short summary of how he accumulated his wealth.

How Did David Attenborough Make His Money?

Sir David started off his career by serving a couple of years in the British Royal Navy. Then, for a while, he took up a job at a publishing house editing children’s science books but soon got bored of it. He joined the BBC in 1952, as a temporary producer for shows such as ‘Animal, Vegetable, Mineral?’ and ‘Song Hunter’. The first-ever program that Sir David presented was a three-part series based on animals from the London Zoo.

He briefly left the BBC to pursue a postgraduation degree in Social Anthropology, but later returned as controller of BBC Two. During his stint as controller of BBC Two and later director of programs, Sir David was responsible for introducing documentaries made in technicolor. He resigned and started working as a freelance broadcaster, working on projects like ‘Life on Earth’, ‘The Blue Planet’, ‘Planet Earth’, and ‘Frozen Planet’, among many others. His work in creating wildlife documentaries is so extensive that all of them cannot be listed here. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sir David has covered and charted the entire evolution in his documentaries. He has also authored more than 25 books on wildlife and the natural history of our planet.

David Attenborough Net Worth

Sir David Attenborough’s net worth as of 2020, that he has amassed over the course of an impressive and illustriously long career, stands at an estimated $35 million. Sir David is one of the most loved celebrities in the world and is a living icon that we hope to see (and hear) on our screens for many more years to come.

Read More: What is Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth?