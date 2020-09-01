With the launch of her ever-popular reality show on TLC in 2018 – ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ – the acne busting, blackhead extracting Dr. Sandra Lee became a household name and a regular fixture on our tv screens. With a steadily growing fan following (who call themselves “popaholics”), it’s no wonder that Dr. Lee is one of the most famous dermatologists on the planet. With a YouTube channel, reality tv show, a book, and a skincare line of her own, Dr. Lee sure is a celebrity who has pioneered the fastest growing medical fascination in decades. And the strangest part of it all? Her graphic videos of blackhead extraction and cyst dissection are weirdly soothing and somehow extremely satisfying, and that’s why people keep coming back to watch some more.

If you’re curious to know just how much Dr. Sandra Lee is worth and how she amassed her wealth by being an ace in the lucrative business of skincare and dermatology, we have all the information right here.

How Did Dr. Sandra Lee Make All Her Money?

Dr. Lee was running her dermatology practice long before ‘Dr. Pimple Popper‘ was even thought of. Her primary source of income, to this date, is the dermatology practice that she took over from her dad after finishing her residency and still runs in partnership with her husband, fellow dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Rebish. It’s this state of the art skincare facility in Upland, California, called Skin Physicians and Surgeons. Just an initial consultation there costs a fee of $200!

As per salary.com, the average dermatologist salary in the United States is $347,700 as of July 2020, but the range typically falls between $298,600 and $405,700. This being an estimated earning of regular skin doctors, it can go even higher for celebrity dermatologists like Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee also pulls in a lot of sweet bucks from her YouTube videos as well. She started posting her skin treatment videos online a few years ago (without even telling her husband!) and they quickly became viral sensations. Once YouTube started paying her for her content, then Dr. Lee informed her husband about it and he was nothing but supportive. That’s how she came up with ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’.

Apart from working with patients, Dr. Lee also has a successful range of skincare products as well, called SLMD (Sandra Lee MD). The range carries everything from cleanser, to toner, to retinol and moisturizers. The SLMD products also form a significant part of Dr. Lee’s earnings. Lastly, TLC must be paying her quite well for her unique content on the ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ series and she must also have royalties coming in from the sales of her book, “Put Your Best Face Forward”.

What is Dr. Sandra Lee’s Net Worth?

Given the significant sources of income — from a prime time tv show to a very successful skin clinic — it is estimated that Dr. Sandra Lee’s net worth is close to $5 million. One can only hope that she continues to grow in her profession and as a tv personality because she fully deserves the wealth she has amassed.

