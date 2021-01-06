What is Grant Cardone’s Net Worth?

Real estate mogul, sales trainer, entrepreneur, TV personality, international speaker, bestselling author, and philanthropist – Grant Cardone is all of that, and more. Born on March 21, 1958, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to parents Curtis Louis Cardone (passed away in 1968) and Concetta Neil Cardone (passed away in 2009), Grant grew up in a close-knit family with his twin brother Gary and three other siblings. He went to school at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles and attended college at McNeese State University in 1981. Grant also got awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award from McNeese in 2010.

Losing his father at an early age took a toll on Grant since he had no man in his life that he could look up to, and he got deep into substance abuse all through his teenage years to his mid-twenties. At the age of 25, Grant did a stint in rehab to get over his addiction. After he got his drug addiction under control, it only took him 5 years to become a millionaire. Since then, Grant has lived in Houston, Texas (5 years), La Jolla, California (12 years), and also Los Angeles (present home). Now, he leads a jet setting life of luxury along with his beloved family. Curious to know how Grant Cardone amassed his impressive wealth and how much his current net worth is? Here’s all you need to know.

How Did Grant Cardone Make His Money?

Grant Cardone made his considerable money primarily in real estate. After his rehab stint, Grant became a car salesman, even though he initially hated sales. His motivation to work harder was that he detested being broke even more. By working hard in automobile salesmanship, he saved enough money to buy a single-family home in Houston (his first foray into real estate). But when his tenants left unexpectedly after 7 months, Grant’s constant cash flow came to a halt. He decided never to invest in a single-family property ever again. For the next 5 years, Grant juggled his automobile salesman job and his own consulting business wherein he worked with various car dealerships and automobile manufacturers to make their sales process simple, efficient, and consumer-friendly.

Grant’s second real estate investment was a multi-family housing complex in San Diego. A month later, he purchased another multi-family property, and then another and then another over the course of a few years. At present, Grant’s company owns over 4500 apartment complexes, spread across Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

He now owns and runs several successful businesses such as Cardone Capital, Cardone Training Technologies, Grant Cardone TV, and Grant Cardone Sales University. In addition to his business, Grant is also a renowned author of non-fiction books like ‘Sell to Survive,’ ‘The Closer’s Survival Guide,’ ‘The 10X Rule’, and ‘If You’re Not First, You’re Last.’ Apart from regular appearances on cable channels such as CNBC, Fox Business, and MSNBC, Grant has also appeared on TV on National Geographic’s ‘Turnaround King’, Joan Rivers’ ‘How’d You Get So Rich?’, the web series ‘The G & E Show’ (which he does with his wife), and ‘Undercover Billionaire.’ He also gives internationally hosted talks about smart investments and getting rich, which are mostly sold-out.

Grant Cardone Net Worth

Grant Cardone’s net worth, as of 2021, is estimated to be a whopping $300 million. In April 2020, he had released a video announcing his bankruptcy, but it had turned out to be a publicity stunt. Before that, he also had, at one point, released a video saying that he was going to jail, but that had been an attention-grabbing stunt to break into the news as well.

