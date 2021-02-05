What is John David Washington’s Net Worth?

John David Washington is an actor and a former footballer. He is most well-known for his role in the 2018 movie ‘BlacKkKlansman.’ He also has production credits in films and is currently engaged in several other projects. John David Washington was born in 1984 to the famous actor Denzel Washington and the actress and singer Pauletta Washington. John David is the oldest among the four children of the Washington couple. He was born and brought up in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

John David was a student at the Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles. During his school days, he was a letterman level athlete. He played football, baseball and also indulged in track sports. His first television appearance was as a student in a Harlem classroom in Spike Lee’s 1992 feature film ‘Malcolm X,’ which starred David John’s father in the lead role. David John also has an uncredited appearance as the boy with a toy rifle in yet another film starring his father in 1995, ‘Devil in a Blue Dress.’

David John graduated from high school in 2002 and enrolled in Morehouse College. As a college senior, David John had a 5.6-yard average, nine touchdowns, and ten receptions for 69 yards. He also holds quite an astonishing number of records in the field. He graduated from college in 2006 and was signed in as a professional player. But, he did not stick to his career as an athlete and followed his father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry where he established himself as a promising actor. Curious to know how Denzel’s son made his money? We have the answers.

How Did John David Washington Make His Money?

In 2006, David John Washington was signed by the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent but was later released that same year. A few days later, he was again re-signed to the practice squad by the Rams. He has played in NFL Europe for the Rhein Fire in the 2007 offseason. In 2009, he was drafted by the California Redwoods (later renamed Sacramento Mountain Lions) during the UFL Premiere Season. He later signed with the team and played for the team till 2012, after which he pursued a career in the film industry.

David John holds production credits in the 2010 thriller, ‘The Book of Eli,’ starring Denzel Washington. He reprised his role as an actor for the HBO drama series ‘Ballers.’ The series garnered positive reviews from the critics and continued for five seasons till 2019. Spike Lee cast David John in his thriller based on the memoir of detective Ron Stallworth. The movie titled ‘BlacKkKlansman’ featured Washington in the lead role as Detective Stallworth and earned him both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Impressed by his work in ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ Christopher Nolan cast him in his spy movie ‘Tenet’ along with Robert Pattinson. Praising his work in the film, Nolan said about Washington, “just one of the greatest collaborators I’ve worked with: extraordinarily hard-working, very, very thoughtful, and very considerate of everybody around him in the most wonderful way.” He has starred opposite Zendaya in ‘Malcolm & Marie’, which he also produced. With several positive feedbacks from critics for all his works, David John Washington is well on his way to create his own legacy like his father.

What is John David Washington’s Net Worth?

Combined with his former career as a footballer and his current career in the entertainment industry, Denzel Washington’s eldest son, has managed to build a net worth of an estimated $6 million as of February 2021.

