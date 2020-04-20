Kenya Barris Net Worth 2020

Kenya Barris is an American writer, actor, and producer most known for the hit ABC show ‘Black-ish.’ Born on August 9, 1974, in Inglewood, California, Kenya got his school education from various schools all over Los Angeles and completed his graduation from UCLA. He is also an alumnus of Clark Atlanta University.

Kenyan Barris was married to Rainbow Barris, a doctor, with whom he has six children. He met her in high school, and although they didn’t start dating immediately, they had a long-lasting relationship, which ultimately ended in 2019 when he filed for divorce. The current 45-year-old has been in the entertainment industry for a while now, and if you’re wondering about how he earned his net worth, then you’ve come to the right place.

How Did Kenya Barris Earn His Money?

Kenya Barris was always intrigued by the television business and aspired to be an actor when he was little. But, he focused more on the writing and producing aspects of things when he finally did get an opportunity to be a part of the industry.

It was in 2014 that Kenya Barris had his big break with ‘Black-ish,’ his very first show. The critically acclaimed TV series has had six seasons till now and has been so popular that it released two spin-offs as well; ‘Grown-ish‘ and ‘Mixed-ish.’ Kenya Barris is credited as the creator, director, writer, and executive producer for the original, and the creator, writer and executive producer for the spin-offs.

He was also a writer for the American dramas ‘The Game’ and ‘Soul Food’ along with other shows like ‘Are We There Yet?,’ ‘The Game,’ and ‘Listen Up.’ Furthermore, he has written for movies which include ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’ (2016), ‘Girls Trip’ (2017), and ‘Shaft’ (2019).

One of the most well-known shows that Kenya Barris has co-created and produced is ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra Banks. The 2019 film called ‘Little’ and the Netflix original ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’ are also produced by him. After the massive success of his shows, Kenya Barris was pursued by Netflix, and in August 2018, he signed a multi-million dollar deal with them to produce content exclusively for Netflix.

In 2020, he made his acting debut with his new show called ‘BlackAF,’ which is a Netflix original that co-stars Rashida Jones. Kenya Barris is credited as an actor, director, creator, and executive producer for the show.

Kenya Barris Net Worth 2020

In the six years since his debut in the industry, the TV producer and experienced screenwriter has 22 writer credits, 16 producer credits, and 2 director credits along with story editor and creative consultant credits. Therefore, it is no surprise that he has managed to accumulate a staggering net worth of $75 million as of 2020.

