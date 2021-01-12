What is Lexi and Bria Martone’s Net Worth?

Stars of TLC’s ‘Unpolished,’ Lexi and Bria Martone are a creative duo who co-own and run a fancy salon in Long Island, New York. 28-year-old Lexi is a specialist in nail art and does top-notch 3D work. 25-year-old Bria handles the hairstyling and make-up aspect of their business. Their mother, Jennifer Martone, is the manager of their incredibly chic salon, while their grandmother, Foxy Grandma, helps with styling. The Martone ladies quite literally run the show, but that doesn’t mean that their father wasn’t involved as well. The Martones are a very close-knit family, and the late “Big Mike” Martone usually took care of things in the background most often.

The Martones are New York natives, with Big Mike owning and running a successful plumbing business in Queens from 1983 till his death in 2019. But while ‘Unpolished’ depicts all of their lives together, the focus of the series remains on the relationship between the two sisters and how they run their salon. Lexi and Bria sometimes clash over differing opinions and, of course, Bria’s now-husband Matt Mancuso (who Lexi openly hates). For years, Lexi has been a bystander to Bria and Matt’s tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship before they got married in 2019. But occasional shouting matches aside, the sisters are very close to each other and total partners-in-crime. Curious to know more about how Lexi and Bria Martone made their money and what their current net worth is? Here’s all that we know.

How Did Lexi and Bria Martone Make Their Money?

Lexi Martone started her career in the fashion industry before switching gears to professional nail art. After working as a licensed nail tech for only 3 years, Lexi has come a long way and is now a well-established celebrity nail artist. She has designed jaw-dropping nails for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Sophia Bush, and Victoria’s Secret Angels. She has also collaborated professionally with renowned makeup artist Jay Manuel and worked with artist Donald Drawbertson for Seventeen Magazine. Lexi’s nails have been featured on Fox’s hit series ‘Gotham,’ the covers of various magazines, and the Kylie Jenner app.

Bria attended Makeup Designory in New York City to obtain a master’s degree in aesthetics and is a licensed cosmetologist. She is fully qualified and capable of creating special effects makeup and prosthetics and has specific expertise in avant-garde hairstyling. Bria’s work has featured in the Bronx fashion week also. She has an excellent eye for corrective color and is a master of airbrushing techniques.

Even though they must be earning well from the reality show, ‘Unpolished,’ Lexi and Bria’s main source of income is their high-end salon – Salon Martone, located at 1931 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY 11731, United States.

Lexi and Bria Martone Net Worth

As of 2021, Lexi and Bria Martone’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Seeing how their business is doing so well, we’re sure their net worth is on an upward trajectory.

