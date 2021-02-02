What is Lupillo Rivera’s Net Worth?

Lupillo Rivera is a Mexican-American singer and songwriter. He has been nominated for several Latin Grammys and Grammys and has even won a Grammy for his musical works. He comes from a family filled with celebrities, including his sister, Jenni Rivera, the late actress and singer, and his semi-famous professional boxer uncle, known as El Toro Rivera, to Mexican boxing fans. He was born as Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra to his parents in Mexico, after which the family moved to Long Beach, California. Here, Lupillo attended the prestigious Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He graduated in 1990.

Lupillo married Mayeli Alonso in 2006, but the couple divorced in 2019. As of 2021, he is currently dating Giselle Soto, who has her own company called Giselle Soto Brows. According to reports, the couple is engaged to marry. Lupillo’s long-standing musical career has mostly been the primary source of his income. Like us, if you have been wondering how he made his money and where his financial records stand, we have got you covered.

How Did Lupillo Rivera Make His Money?

Lupillo initially had aspirations to become a restauranteur. However, his father, who owned a recording label/studio called Cintas Acuario, was more inclined to lend his son practical experience in the world of business. To this end, he hired Lupillo as an employee at the studio. Lupillo was responsible for scouring talents from local bars to get them to become signed artists under his father’s company. Lupillo grew an interest in music and started pursuing a career in singing. He was nicknamed “El Torito” Lupillo Rivera, which changed to “El Toro del Corrido” as his fame and popularity rose.

By 1999, Lupillo had signed a contract with Sony Discos. Thereafter, he adopted his stage name (Lupillo). This marked the start of success in his career. In 2001, he was bestowed with a Premios Lo Nuestro award, a Spanish language award show that recognizes the best of Latin music. In the same year, he releases the title “Despreciado,” which marked his first number one album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums. It gave him two Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Regional Mexican Album of the Year at the 14th Lo Nuestro Awards.

In 2002, Lupillo was featured in the telenovela ‘Amorcito Corazon’ for which he also wrote some songs. His second number one album in the Top Latin Albums charts, “Con Mis Propias Manos,” was released in 2004. Lupillo received two Grammy nominations in 2008 and 2009 for his albums, “Entre Copas y Botellas” and “El Tiro de Gracia.” In 2010, he won his first Grammy for his album “Tu Esclavo y Amo” under the Best Banda Album category.

In 2021, Lupillo signed a record and management deal with label Z Records in partnership with Rancho Humilde. Under the contract, Lupillo will launch and host a show titled ‘Época Pesada’ on the label’s YouTube channel. The show will interview artists from the 90s and already has an impressive guest-list, including Snoop Dogg.

Besides, Lupillo has a very significant presence over social media. His YouTube channel has his music videos and videos of him cooking, which he has had a passion for since a very young age. His Instagram profile has over a million followers. His official Facebook page posts promotions about his works and videos and has an online store selling official merchandise.

What is Lupillo Rivera’s Net Worth?

With an extensive and successful musical career, Lupillo Rivera’s net worth is estimated to be around $13 million as of February 2021.

