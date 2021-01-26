Maci McKinney is a reality TV star, an author, and a public speaker. She first appeared on the silver screen in 2009 as one of the mothers featured on MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’. She reappeared in the spin-off series ‘Teen Mom’ which was renamed ‘Teen Mom OG,’ after the fifth season. Born in 1991, Maci has had a tumultuous life since her first pregnancy, as documented in the series she has starred in. However, she has been able to create a stable life for herself and her children.

Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, she was a popular and athletic student in school with good grades in her academics. The discovery of her pregnancy at the age of 16 put a temporary halt to her life as a student. At the time, she was dating Ryan Edwards who is also the child’s father.

Following the birth of Maci’s son, Bentley, in 2008, Maci and Ryan were engaged in 2009. Maci then attended an accelerated school to graduate quickly before enrolling in a local community college. She also switched up her major and graduated from Chattanooga State Community College with a degree in Media Technology in 2015. She has also completed a business entrepreneurship course. Maci has two more children with her current husband, Taylor McKinney, daughter Jayde (born in 2015), and son Maverick (born in 2016). In case you were wondering how Maci McKinney accumulated her wealth, we have the answers right here.

How Did Maci McKinney Make Her Money?

Maci’s primary source of income was from her appearances on ’16 and Pregnant’ and on ‘Teen Mom.’ Maci and Edwards did not have a very peaceful relationship and the couple eventually split in 2010. In the course of the show ‘Teen Mom,’ Maci was subjected to criticism from the audience on more than one occasion. Maci has been very vague about her job on the show, but we can estimate that a majority of her wealth comes from these two shows. Besides, Maci and her husband Taylor have a joint clothing business called Things That Matter (operating under TTM Lifestyle LCC), which was initially established in 2013. Taylor started handling the business in 2015.

However, as per the Tennessee Secretary of State website, the business has been inactive since August 6, 2016. But the inactivity does not prevent Maci and Taylor from marketing their products online from their website. The business was involved in a scandal when it launched a line of products. Fans criticized the site for selling only a limited range of sizes. The business was again subjected to controversy for over-pricing a product.

Maci is also an author and has written three books to date, plus one adult coloring book. She has penned ‘Bulletproof’ (2016), ‘I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To)’ (2017), and ‘The Battle Upstairs: Poetry Book’ (2020). ‘The Maci and Taylor Wedding Album: An Adult Coloring Book’ was published in 2017.

What is Maci McKinney’s Net Worth?

Maci McKinney is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $2 million. Sources say that she earns about $500,000 per season of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ She also does product promotion on social media.

