Mostly known for his role in ‘Queer Eye’, Bobby Berk is an American Interior Designer. He was born in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Mount Vernon, Missouri. As he mentioned in one of the episodes of the first season of ‘Queer Eye’, being gay was difficult throughout his childhood and he often faced homophobia from several external and internal sources while growing up.

At fifteen, he decided to leave home to make a life for himself. However, even after this, his life wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. But after all these years, as you already know, Bobby Berk is a very well-known interior designer now and has shot up to fame with his work in ‘Queer Eye.’ So further down in this article, let’s take a look at his earning over the years and his current net worth.

How Did Bobby Berk Earn His Money?

In the year 2003, Bobby Berk moved to New York with only $100 in his pocket with the dream of becoming a design expert. Without having any formal experience, he had a tough time finding a job but he eventually landed one at Restoration Hardware and Bed, Bath and Beyond. Despite having a rocky start, Berk’s career took an upswing when one of his old customers, the head of a home furnishing company called Portico, took him on board. Although Berk never had any formal educational diplomas or any sort of training, he was still able to build the company’s e-commerce to an extent where he was promoted to the position of creative director.

With his early success, Berk used his previously acquired knowledge about e-commerce to start his own store, Bobby Berk Home, in 2006. To his surprise, this, too, started doing exceptionally well, which eventually led to the opening of his first store in SoHo, Manhattan. This was followed by another one in Midtown Miami, Florida in 2010, and the third one in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia. The design aficionado then launched Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, which specializes in interior design services.

Apart from his full-time interior design service, Bobby also has his very own line of products including wallpaper, furniture, and art. Moreover, he has also appeared as a guest on several shows such as ‘Nailed It!‘, ‘Lip Sync Battle‘, ‘Big Mouth‘, and ‘Miss Americana.’ Earlier in 2019, he and the other Fab Five members were also featured in Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down” music video

What is Bobby Berk’s Net Worth?

Today, Bobby resides in Los Angeles, California where he runs his interior design services. He also has several stores located in major cities such as New York City, Miami, Atlanta, among a few others. Along with that, he also has a new furniture collection with Ontario-based A.R.T. Furniture, which debuted in early 2019. As he revealed in one of his interviews, his role in ‘Queer Eye’ has further improved his interior designing business as well. After experiencing a rather windy career path and being fired several times from his previous jobs, Bobby Berk’s net worth is now estimated to be $6 million. He’s the perfect example of how hard work eventually pays off. (Featured Image Credits: Netflix)

