What is Richard Hammond’s Net Worth?

Richard Mark Hammond is a well-known media personality who is essentially a television presenter, writer, and journalist. An alumnus of the Harrogate College of Art and Technology, he grew ahead to cultivate a television career where he was embraced because of his charm and radiant personality. His most famous work is BBC Two’ ‘Top Gear,’ which he co-hosted from 2002 until 2015. In 2016, Hammond moved on to ‘The Grand Tour’ television series, where he worked as a presenter. He was also joined by his former ‘Top Gear’ co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, which further stretched his popularity. With the same star cast ensemble, he started a social media website, DriveTribe, and has presented other shows like ‘Brainiac: Science Abuse,’ ‘Total Wipeout’ and ‘Planet Earth Live.’

How Did Richard Hammond Make His Money?

After graduation, Hammond started working for BBC radio stations. He has presented in Radio Cleveland, Radio York, Radio Cumbria, Radio Leeds, and Radio Newcastle. At Radio Lancashire, he presented the afternoon session with journalist Zogg Zieglar, a frequent guest on the show who was interviewed by Hammond through a telephonic exchange. Zieglar motivated Hammond to enter television as a critic in motors, after which he auditioned for ‘Top Gear’. He thereby became a presenter on the show in 2002.

During his time in ‘Top Gear,’ he was nicknamed “The Hamster” because of his small stature and hamster-like traits that he exhibited on camera. He presented the show for many years until March 2015, when his contract expired. He momentarily reappeared on a 75-minute ‘Top Gear’ special episode in June 2015. Hammond was also lauded for his work in the Sky1 entertainment documentary show ‘Brainiac: Science Abuse’ in 2003. He was soon welcomed by BBC, following which he exited the show after the fourth series.

His other projects include the ‘Crufts’ dog show, in 2005 where he was a presenter; He did the same for the British Parking Awards in 2004 and 2005. His career as a presenter made its way to TV shows and specials like ‘The Gunpowder Plot: Exploding The Legend,’ ‘Time Commanders,’ ‘Petrolheads,’ ‘Richard Hammond’s 5 O’Clock Show,’ ‘Richard Hammond and the Holy Grail,’ ‘Good Friday,’ ‘Richard Hammond’s Engineering Connections,’ and ‘The Grand Tour,’ among others. He recently joined a documentary series titled ‘The Great Escapists’ along with co-host Tory Belleci where they’re stranded on a deserted island and are tested for their patience and skill.

Richard Hammond Net Worth

Richard’s net worth is estimated to be close to a staggering $45 Million. He earned his share through a successful career in media and television. His other works as a presenter added to his wealth. Hammond has since then invested in Porsche cars, which he is relentlessly fond of. He has owned several models of the Porsche 911 and expressed his particular fondness for the Pagani Zonda, which he tagged as the ultimate supercar. Hammond also has a helicopter license and owns a Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter.

Read More: Where is The Great Escapists Filmed?