Helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Michèle Ohayon, Netflix’s ‘Strip Down, Rise Up’ is a poignant and surprising documentary movie about pole dancing and how it can lead to a feminine reawakening like no other. Focusing on the unexplored domain of pole dancing, it navigates the scope of the art form beyond strip clubs, showcasing the ways in which it can empower individuals to heal from their struggles of abuse, trauma, self-esteem, and body shaming. Of course, in the middle of it all is Sheila Kelley and her S Factor movement – named after how a woman’s body looks and moves.

What Is S Factor?

S Factor is a movement that Sheila Kelley describes as a “feminine lifestyle practice.” Dedicated to helping women strengthen their inner and outer selves via the means of dancing, it leads them to connect with their vitality, sensuality, and core desires. In a place with no mirrors, no judgment, and no shame, each woman is given the freedom to truly express themselves in the way their bodies crave. In the end, the goal is to reclaim one’s own feminine essence from the male-centric world and end up being surrounded by a supportive tribe of powerful women from all across the globe.

S Factor has various classes and courses to choose from, whether it be the 6-month beginner course shown in ‘Strip Down, Rise Up,’ or the Pure Dance class, wherein using a pole is genuinely optional, or even the Fluid Feminine Movement class, where the goal is simply to move and sweat. If you’re someone who’s just looking to see whether S Factor is something that you could see yourself getting immersed into or not, rather than all these, you can check out the Introductory Teaser Class. The latter has no pre-requisite and is the perfect sneak peek into what the movement is all about.

Moreover, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, S Factor has now also started offering online courses. From a live virtual class, to Sheila’s Free Webinars, to the Erotic Creature Mini-Course, you have a whole new and specific variety to chose from. And, of course, we can’t forget to mention the live events – Sheila Kelley LIVE!, Sheila Kelley Retreats, and Sheila Kelley Tredici. These are all private experiences that fill up almost as soon as they’re announced, so you have to be on the look-out for them on the company’s website.

How To Join S Factor? What Is The Cost?

You can quickly sign up for S Factor by visiting the movement’s website or using its app and choosing the course that perfectly suits your needs. If you don’t want to do either of those, you can directly call the studio and make your reservations. As for the cost of taking the classes, it varies from location to location. However, we do know that in the Orange County, California area, the studio-only introduction classes are priced at $20, and the monthly membership starts at $179. Thus, it’s only natural to assume that as the program levels would increase, so would the charge.

Read More: Where Is Strip Down, Rise Up Filmed?