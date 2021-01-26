Shawn Isaac is a rapper, entrepreneur, and reality TV star who was featured as one of the six millionaires in the first season of Lifestyle’s ‘Marrying Millions.’ Born in 1989 to Indian American parents, Shawn often goes by his stage name, Shawn Don. He is one of the few Indian American Hollywood celebrities who are responsible for destroying stereotypes associated with their background. His father, Matthew Isaac, is a retired associate vice chancellor of a community college, while his mother, Bina Isaac, is a former chief technology officer and dean of a college. Shawn attended Billionaire VC Tim Draper’s Silicon Valley school at Draper University.

Shawn realized at a very young age that his future career lies in music. Even then, he went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California and two master’s degrees from the University of California in Irvine and the Columbia University in the City of New York. This was mostly a consequence of hailing from an education-driven family. However, it did not stop Shawn from indulging in his dreams and aspirations. Besides building an entrepreneurial career for himself, Shawn has also made significant contributions to the world of music as a professional rapper. He has also starred in several other reality TV shows on ABC, Bravo, MTV, and ABC Family before ‘Marrying Millions.’ If you are wondering how Shawn came to own his vast wealth, we have you covered.

How Did Shawn Isaac Make His Money?

Shawn Isaac’s LinkedIn profile provides an insight into the extensive and admittedly impressive list of his achievements to date. He started as the CEO of BlueAce, Inc. and became a board member of YMCA. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of a $300+ million company that hosts more than 500 employees and is spread across various locations in California. Shawn was also the Vice President of Graphtek for four years. Shawn was once the youngest city commissioners in the state. He starred in ABC Family’s reality series ‘Startup U,’ where his entrepreneurial pitch was for an app called Save In, designed to help millennials save finances for any endeavor they wish to indulge in.

Shawn’s passion for music stemmed from a very young age as he started playing the piano, and he is currently a very successful rapper. The list of artists he has collaborated with includes hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, Grammy winner John Legend and several other popular artists like DJ Mustard, Joe Moses, Clyde Carson, and Tayf3rd. Talking about her son’s achievements, Bina Isaac said, “We’re very proud of him. He loves to do several things at the same time. He’s very ambitious. Whatever he does, he gives 100 percent.” And judging from Shawn’s success story, the statements hold true. Hence, it is not shocking to see the young talent enjoying the wealth he has managed to make on his own.

What Is Shawn Isaac’s Net Worth?

With flourishing musical and entrepreneurial careers, Shawn Isaac’s current net worth as of January 2021 is estimated to be around $10 million.

