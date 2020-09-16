The man popularly known to Netflix viewers as ‘MeatEater’, Steven Rinella, has been an avid fisherman and hunter-gatherer for almost his entire life of 46 years. His wildlife skills were imparted to him by his father from a very young age. Now, he is doing the same with his kids who, apparently, are already rabbit hunting fanatics. Steven Rinella is a wildlife conservationist, skilled outdoorsman, and a talented author who has written for numerous well-known publications apart from his own books. His Netflix reality show, ‘MeatEater’, follows him to different terrains as he hunts down and cooks wild game. The show is generally well-received ever since its inception in 2012. Curious to know how much Steven Rinella is worth? We have all the information right here.

How Did Steven Rinella Make His Money?

It goes without saying that Steven’s main source of income is his long-running show ‘MeatEater’. Steven is the owner of the company MeatEater Inc. and has approximately 30 employees working for him. Apart from what he earns from the Netflix show, Steven also makes good money from his website that sells ‘MeatEater’ merchandise. ‘MeatEater’ brings in the big bucks from its YouTube channel as well. Steven also runs a successful podcast (The MeatEater Podcast) which features his adventures, stories, and tips when hunting.

Steven’s company has collaborations with FHF Gear and First Lite – both hunting gear brands that sell products through the ‘MeatEater’ website. Other than ‘MeatEater’, Steven has also starred in a Netflix special documentary ‘Stars in The Sky: A Hunting Story’.

Steven has previously written for noted publications like American Hunter, Petersen’s Hunting, Field and Stream, the New Yorker, Glamour, O the Oprah Magazine, Men’s Journal, Outside, and the New York Times. He has authored five books of his own – The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook, The Scavenger’s Guide to Haute Cuisine, Meat Eater: Adventures from the Life of an American Hunter, American Buffalo: In Search of a Lost Icon, The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering, and Cooking Wild Game. Most of his books are non-fiction bestsellers and must be bringing in generous royalties.

Prior to ‘MeatEater’, Steven was the host of ‘The Wild Within’, an 8-episode series on the Travel Channel.

Steven Rinella Net Worth

Steven Rinella’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, as of 2020. Seeing as how his show and YouTube channel keeps rising in popularity, we can expect his income and net worth to steadily increase also.

