Sue Aikens is among the main subjects of the Primetime Emmy Award-winning National Geographic documentary television series ‘Life Below Zero’ which brings viewers the harsh realities of living as a nomadic hunter in the Alaskan tundra. The sole resident of the Kavik River Camp, located 197 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Sue, has lived a life of hardship right from childhood.

Sue initially grew up in the suburbs of Chicago until her parents’ divorce, following which she moved to Alaska with her mother, who, unable to tolerate the Alaskan weather, soon left her in the care of a family friend and left. During her studies, Sue became interested in survival in the Alaskan wilderness, and as soon as Aikens was of age, she opened her looking camp. While Sue has been living out in the wild for a while now and is an adept hunter, she has also had two very close shaves with death, including surviving a bear attack.

Despite being a nomadic hunter living out in the wilderness, Sue, through her involvement with documentaries, has amassed a modest fortune. Here’s what we know about her net worth.

How Does Sue Aikens Make Her Money?

Since Sue opened her camp beside the Kavik River, she has been charging $350 for accommodation in the wilderness for adventurous tourists and other folks who might need shelter.

However, Sue has also been a part of several documentaries, and it is from these that she derives her primary income. She was part of ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’ (2010) and ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ (2011-12), before ‘Life Below Zero’ approached her for their documentary. While Sue’s earnings from the first two are not common knowledge, reportedly, Sue receives almost $200,000 a year from ‘Life Below Zero,’ of which Aikens has been a part for 14 seasons, since 2013. Also, reportedly Sue owns the only gas station on the east side of the North Slope, so we assume she earns a decent amount of money from it too.

Sue Aikens Net Worth

Since Sue Aikens isn’t a television personality by profession, she isn’t the most gossiped-about individual, and as such, talk about her net worth and financial assets is rare. However, to the best of our knowledge, Sue is estimated to have a net worth of $500,000 as of 2020. While her fortune certainly isn’t in the millions, it’s still impressive that a nomadic hunter is worth as much as some reality television personalities!

