Terry Bradshaw’s name is popular in the National Football League, from the time he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s been a sports analyst and co-host for ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ since 1994. His impressive career can be traced to an active childhood, where Bradshaw continuously tried to shine. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in September 1948. Terry led the Knights football team from Woodlawn High School at the AAA High School championship game in 1965. Although they lost the game, Terry never lost his spark.

During his time at the Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, he was a member of a fraternity called Tau Kappa Epsilon. Bradshaw was also an active participant in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, apart from being a spokesperson in several events and banquets. His work ethic earned him a reputation early on, courtesy of a Sports Illustrated cover. Now, Bradshaw has cemented his position in the spotlight, and you might be wondering about his net worth in 2020. We have got you covered.

How Did Terry Bradshaw Make His Money?

Terry had a terrific stint with the Steelers. He won four Super Bowl titles in six years, becoming the first quarterback to win this honor. He led his team to the AFC Central championships eight times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. His job as an analyst bolsters his commendable finances from his time with the Steelers. But, there is more to Terry Bradshaw than just being a sportsperson.

He’s also built a respectable career in acting. It includes commercials for Radio Shack, among other companies. Terry’s also been a part of popular sitcoms like ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ ‘Married with Children,’ and ‘The League.’ The star has made a name for himself in feature films too, and you can catch Bradshaw in ‘Cannonball Run’ and ‘Smokey and the Bandit II.’ For a while, he even had his own television series, titled ‘Home Team with Terry Bradshaw.’ Terry has the distinction of being the first and only NFL player yet, who has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s clear that the man has his head up among the clouds when it comes to professional achievements.

Terry Bradshaw Net Worth

Considering the many feathers in Bradshaw’s cap, you might be wondering how much he’s worth. Reports suggest that Terry Bradshaw’s net worth is $25 million as of 2020. His stint at Fox reportedly brings him around $2 million a year. Thus, the 72-year-old seems to be settled for life, but Bradshaw has had a close brush with bankruptcy.

A man of Terry’s wealth owns notable real estate, and Bradshaw particularly invested in it, since his NFL days. By 2008, Terry had nearly $13 million worth of properties in Texas, Mexico, and Oklahoma. As you know, this is the year the real estate market crashed. Uncannily, Bradshaw felt something wrong in his gut a day before the fiasco and started selling his properties. He suffered a $900,000 loss in the process. In a few months, the losses would have been exponentially higher, and Bradshaw’s lucky foresight is responsible for his current financial standing. If not for his astuteness, Terry might have been looking at bankruptcy. But, as things stand, he appears in a series, ‘The Bradshaw Bunch,’ instead. It will augment his impressive finances.

