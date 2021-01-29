What is Tory Belleci’s Net Worth?

Originally named Salvatore Paul Belleci, Tory Belleci is a well-known face in American households. He had always been fascinated with explosives and the sense of grandeur that is associated with it. His talent then found a medium to be showcased on the screen. He rose to fame through his work on Discovery Channel’s ‘Mythbusters.’ He has also contributed to ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.’ His works include the Federation battleships and podracers in the movies. After a substantial career as a painter, builder, and sculptor in several movies and TV shows, he entered the screen, thereby cultivating a career as a full-time host as well as a filmmaker.

How Did Tory Belleci Make His Money?

After his academic phase ended, Tory Belleci was hired at M5 Industries, where he performed his duties as a stage manager. He took care of simple tasks like cleaning and other chores. But he gradually moved his way up. He found a job at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) and worked there in the building department for eight long years. In 2003, he assisted in ‘Mythbusters’, where his talent slowly started to be recognized.

By the third season of the show, he made it to the screen in contrast to behind the scenes work that he was usually accustomed to. Tory’s reputation as a stuntman also gained momentum among the cast and crew of the show. He performed dangerous stunts, which often got him into accidents, like his famous attempt to jump over a toy wagon on a bicycle. He couldn’t ace the landing and instead fell on his face. He also went through a serious leg injury while shooting for another episode.

In 2011, he started to co-host Science Channel’s ‘Punkin Chunkin’ along with the build team members of ‘MythBusters’ – Kari Byron and Grant Imahara. His journey as a co-host ended in 2013, after which he began a YouTube channel called Blow It Up, which is essentially about using explosives. In 2015, he started hosting Travel Channel’s new show ‘Thrill Factor,’ along with Byron. The show is about exploring thrill rides across the globe cradled within the underlying workings of science related to gravitational forces and their effects on the human body’s internal functioning.

In 2016, he worked alongside Imahara and Byron as a star in the Netflix show ‘White Rabbit Project.’ He moved on to Science Channel’s ‘The Explosion Show’ in 2020. In 2021, he entered the documentary series ‘The Great Escapists,’ where he is stranded on an island off the coast of Panama with co-host Richard Hammond. His talent shows up as scientific innovations created to escape the desolate island. His other works include ‘The Matrix’ trilogy, ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ and ‘Bicentennial Man’ among others. He also has a short film ‘SandTrooper,’ to his credit.

Tory Belleci Net Worth

Tory Belleci is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. He is now professionally known as an American filmmaker and model-maker. His net worth is expected to rise in the coming years further. He won the Spirit of the Gumball award in 2014 and has been awarded other top honors.

Read More: Where is The Great Escapists Filmed?