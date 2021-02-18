After delving into Buck’s past, we now know why he is such a daredevil and how he decided to become a firefighter. Buck and Maddie’s childhood was shadowed by a family tragedy that Buck had no clue about in all his years of existence. When Maddie finally tells him the truth, he cannot forgive her for keeping the secret from him, especially because he spent all his life feeling neglected by his parents. The recap section will help you refresh your memory, but here is everything you need to know about what is coming next in season 4!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

911 season 4 episode 6 is scheduled to release on February 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes landing on Mondays.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6?

The sixth episode of season 4 can be watched on Fox by tuning in at the timeslot mentioned above. Alternatively, you can also catch the episode on the Fox website or the Fox Now app. For those looking for other options, the episode will be available on Directv, iTunes, and Hulu. You can buy individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, season 4 is also available on Fubo TV.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 6 is titled ‘Jinx.’

This episode will see the fabled firehouse superstition come true as the station will get flooded with bizarre emergency calls. Athena will have her hands full as she will have to troubleshoot multiple threats, including a garage full of fireworks, a man duct-taped to the freeway, and a restaurant manager hell-bent on destroying his own business.

Eddie’s romantic life may see some exciting developments, although he may feel that he is not ready to move on. We will also see a few guest appearances by Kaymar Jahan (Izzy Chainz), Gabrielle Walsh (Ana Flores), and Jonathan Patrick Moore (Brian).

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The episode titled ‘Buck Begins’ shines a light on Buck’s past. When Maddie tells him about their older sibling Daniel who died of cancer, Buck is devastated. But what hurts him the most is to know that he was conceived with the hope that he would be a perfect match for Daniel as a bone marrow donor. Even though this plan worked out for a while, Daniel relapsed and ultimately died. This tragedy was too much for his parents to bear as they could not save their child even after everything they did. With that, they left Maddie and Buck to fend for themselves. Thereafter, Buck would only get their attention if he got hurt or was in trouble. This unknowingly sets off a toxic behavioral pattern for Buck, which explains why he takes risks readily.

We also revisit Maddie and Buck’s relationship over the years and how they have always looked out for each other. We learn that Maddie was going to tell him about Daniel before she left for Boston with Doug. On the other hand, Buck had warned her about Doug, who we know turned out to be an extremely abusive partner. The siblings had even planned to leave town and run away together, but Maddie was forced to stay because of the threat she faced from Doug. So instead, she gave her jeep to Buck and encouraged him to go on without her. We know how horrific things turned out to be for Maddie, as she was forced to kill Doug to protect herself.

As for Buck, we learn about the various things he does before becoming a firefighter in Los Angeles. This includes being a mixologist in Peru, a ranch hand, and a Navy SEAL. In the present day, we see Buck responding to another emergency and rescuing the survivors. He is lauded for his “never say die” attitude.

The episode ends with Buck’s parents visiting him after they find out that he knows the truth. They felt that it was important for him to know that no one blames him for not being able to save Daniel’s life and that they have always loved him. Buck realizes that his parents had been grieving and that they did not mean to treat him or Maddie the way they did. After talking to Chimney, Buck also realizes that he needs to forgive Maddie. All is finally right in his life as he basks in the love of his family and knows that his sister has always done what is best for him.

