While Spencer and Chris recover from their injuries and get back in the game, Jordan has a hard time dealing with his concussion that has not entirely healed. After slipping off the sobriety wagon and a narrow escape, Olivia tries to do away with the alcohol. Coop is not happy that Patience has taken help from Mo. She also feels that something has changed in her friendship with Spencer. While the recap section will jog your memory, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

All American Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘All American’ season 3 episode 6 will release on February 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show releases new episodes every Monday.

Where to Watch All American Season 3 Episode 6?

The sixth episode of season 3 can be watched on The CW by tuning in at the abovementioned date and time. You can catch the episode on The CW website and the app on the following day.

If you have cut the cord, you may opt to watch this episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and iTunes. Alternatively, you can also buy the episodes or the full season on Amazon Prime Video. The Netflix subscribers will only be able to watch season 3 once the whole season finishes airing on The CW, which means they will have to wait till the summer.

All American Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘All American’ season 3 episode 6 is called ‘Teenage Love.’

Spencer will go to the family cabin to spend some time by himself. He will be surprised when his friends turn up there. However, what seems to be a good time will end up turning sour, as secrets will come out in the open. Coop will meet Spencer to confront him about the things he has said. Some friendships and relationships are bound to be shaken up. The upcoming episode will also see Billy and Laura working together to fix a problem.

Take a look at the teaser for the sixth episode of season 5!

All American Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of the season is titled ‘How Come.’ Ever since Mo has entered the picture, Coop has been wary of her. Mo is an attorney and offers to help Patience, who is having some legal trouble. Despite Coop shooting down the offer, Patience ends up taking help from Mo. Patience is grateful when Mo succeeds in getting her out of the business deal.

Spencer talks to his therapist about Coop and realizes that she is holding him back. He is advised that the best thing to do is talking to Coop about it. Spencer’s relationship with Chris makes the scenario somewhat similar since Chris blames him for his injury, just as he blames Coop for getting shot. Spencer takes his mother’s advice and finds a way to stand by Chris. This helps since the two are back in each other’s good books and look out for each other on the field. Crenshaw even goes on to finally win the game.

At the Baker house, things are not going down smoothly. Laura picks up on the fact that Olivia is possibly relapsing. Despite Billy telling her to trust their daughter, she goes behind his back and sends Olivia’s hair for a drug test, which comes back negative. However, she did not test for alcohol. This, in addition to the conversation with Amber, sets alarm bells ringing for Olivia, who decides to throw away the alcohol. Just then, she is interrupted by Jordan rushing into the bathroom to throw up. This proves that his concussion has not healed, and it may be dangerous for him to continue playing. We learn that he had been using medicine to hide his symptoms.

In a heart-to-heart conversation, Spencer finally tells Coop how he truly feels about her. He also tells her that he holds her responsible for him getting shot. Naturally, Coop does not seem to be taking this too well.

Read More: All American Filming Locations